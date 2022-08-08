Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Monday with traders looking ahead to a midweek reading on U.S. inflation. Major European markets also advanced. TSX futures edged up with more earnings due through the week.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to all three main U.S. indexes were above water. The S&P and Nasdaq both saw weekly gains last week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Friday’s session up 0.22 per cent.

“Sentiment will mostly depend on this week’s [U.S.] inflation data,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“If U.S. inflation starts easing, the Fed could rethink about smaller rate hikes, which could give another positive swing to the stocks. Therefore, inflation data is, again, key. Analysts expect that the U.S. inflation may have slowed to 8.7 per cent in July from 9.1 per cent printed a month earlier. It’s possible given that the oil prices eased around 15 per cent last month.”

Right now, she said, markets have given about a 70-per-cent chance that the Fed will again raise rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting.

In this country, earnings continue to roll in with Barrick Gold slated to report on Monday.

Later in the week, investors will get quarterly results from Brookfield Asset Management, Metro Inc. and Cineplex.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.53 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.42 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.26 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.77 per cent, weighed down by tech stocks.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early morning trading, holding near recent lows, with economic concerns clouding the demand outlook.

The day range on Brent is US$93.74 to US$96.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$87.86 to US$90.17.

“The [U.S.] jobs report highlighted how strong the economy remains although traders are now increasingly nervous about more aggressive tightening sending the economy into a deeper recession further down the road,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “It really is a lose-lose.”

He also said the resumption of the Iran nuclear talks today could also present a downside risk for crude prices, given that country’s ability to ramp up production if an agreement is reached ‘not to mention its reportedly large oil and gas reserves.”

“A deal could apparently be struck within days although we have heard that a lot at times this year,” Mr. Erlam said.

In other commodities, gold prices were little changed.

Spot gold was steady at US$1,774.80 per ounce, by early Monday morning, after dropping 1 per cent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,790.40.

“Gold is flat today after Friday’s jobs report took the wind out of its sails,” Mr. Erlam said.

“The recovery trade was being fueled by the belief that data-dependency meant a slower pace of tightening but that’s now clearly not the case (nor was it ever, in fairness).”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher alongside improved risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart pulled back against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.21 US cents to 77.59 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar.

On world market, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, slid to 106.25 in early European trading, down 0.4 per cent on the day, compared with Friday’s 10-day high of 106.930, according to figures from Reuters.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar recovered after Friday’s losses. In early going it was up 0.9 per cent on the day at US$0.697. The New Zealand dollar was up 0.4 per cent at US$0.627.

The U.S. dollar fell versus the yen, with the pair changing hands at 134.945, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down at 2.803 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

SoftBank Group Corp posted a 2.33 trillion yen (US$17.23-billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid. SoftBank had booked a record loss at the Vision Fund unit in May as market turmoil driven by rising interest rates and political instability hit the tech investor. The group’s sliding portfolio pushed it to a 3.16 trillion yen net loss in the latest quarter. That compared with profit of 761.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Economic news

China foreign reserves, trade surplus, yuan financing, new yuan loans and M2 money supply.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press