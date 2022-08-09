Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Tuesday with new inflation figures on the horizon. Major European markets turned lower after a mixed start. TSX futures were little changed.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were slightly firmer in the predawn period but struggled to maintain their footing as the North American open approached. On Monday, investors saw a narrowly mixed picture with the Dow ending up 0.09 per cent while the S&P 500 slid 0.12 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index marked a fourth consecutive day of gains, finishing up 0.25 per cent.

“We may have reached a point in which investors need to decide whether they truly buy into the recovery/no recession narrative or not,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“That is what appears to have fueled the recovery we’ve seen in equity markets despite the fact that inflation hasn’t even started falling, central banks are still hiking aggressively and recession is on the horizon for many.”

On Wednesday, traders will get a reading on July inflation in the United States. Analysts are expecting to see a slight pullback in price pressures after the annual rate of U.S. inflation hit 9.1 per cent in June.

“The inflation data on Wednesday could effectively set the mood for the rest of the summer,” Mr. Erlam said.

“That seems quite dramatic but if we fail to see a drop in the headline rate, considering the acceleration we’re expected to see in the core, it could really take the wind out of the sails of stock markets as it would be very difficult for the Fed to then hike by anything less than 75 basis points in September.”

In this country, earnings continue to roll in. On Tuesday, investors will get results from Hydro One, Bausch Health and PetValu.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off by 0.51 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.06 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.76 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.88 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.21 per cent, giving up gains seen early in the session.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker, nearing recent lows, as traders watch continuing efforts in the Iran nuclear talks.

The day range on Brent is US$94.90 to US$96.90. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$89.05 to US$91.05.

Reuters reports the European Union on Monday put forward a “final” text to revive the deal. A senior EU official said a final decision on the proposal, which needs U.S. and Iranian approval, was expected within “very, very few weeks”, the news agency said.

Still analysts remained skeptical.

“Much attention remains with Iran nuclear deal talks, but it seems unlikely a breakthrough will happen anytime soon,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Tehran seems like they are willing to negotiate, but an imminent decision to agree to the EU’s proposal seems unlikely.”

Later in the day, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Institute. Those will be followed by a more official tally from the U.S. Energy Information administration on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting to see a small drop in weekly crude inventories.

In other commodities, gold prices slid.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,785.89 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,801.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged up while its U.S. counterpart held below recent highs ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. inflation report.

The day range on the loonie is 77.67 US cents to 77.86 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against group of world currencies, was slightly lower at 106.23. It held below a more than one-week peak hit on Friday at 106.93, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound was little changed at around US$1.2055 and the euro was 0.2 per cent higher at US$1.0213. The U.S. dollar was also flat around 134.90 yen.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 2.79 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

The Globe’s Nicolas Van Praet reports Canadian engineering giant WSP Global Inc. is buying U.K. environmental consulting company RPS Group Plc in a nearly billion dollar deal with financial backing from key institutional investors, its third takeover in just three months. Montreal-based WSP said it struck a deal Monday to acquire RPS for 2.06 pounds per share in cash for a total enterprise value of 625 million pounds or $975-million Canadian. It is paying a multiple of 15 times RPS’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the 12 months ended June 30.

Alphabet Inc’s Google services appeared to be back up after facing a brief global disruption on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Reports of the outage dropped to less than 500 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources. At the peak of outage, more than 30,000 user reports had indicated issues with Google in the United States alone. Nearly 5,900 users reported problems in Japan, the tracking website said, adding that the disruption was also witnessed in Canada and Australia.

Micron Technology said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of the forecast range provided on its June 30 earnings call. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at US$7.2-billion, plus or minus US$400-million.

Economic news

(830 am ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for the second quarter. Unit labour costs are expected to be up 9.7% on an annualized basis.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press