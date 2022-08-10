Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Wednesday as traders brace for new U.S. inflation numbers before North American markets open. Major European markets were narrowly mixed. TSX futures were modestly higher.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes all hovered just above break even. On Tuesday, Wall Street saw a losing day with the Nasdaq finishing down 1.19 per cent as weakness in chip stocks continued to weigh on sentiment. The Dow slid 0.18 per cent and the S&P 500 finished off 0.42 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.46 per cent, ending four straight days of gains.

On Wednesday morning, all eyes will be on the release of July inflation figures in the United States. Economists are expecting to see signs that inflationary pressures have peaked. The numbers come weeks before the Federal Reserve makes its next policy decision and traders will be watching for signals about the likely path forward for interest rate increases. The inflation numbers are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“The US CPI data is expected to have slowed to 8.7 per cent in July, from 9.1 per cent printed a month earlier,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said, noting the downside correction commodities prices and deflation in online goods prices suggest some relief for consumers.

“However, a higher-than-expected CPI print, or worse, a number above last month’s 9.1-per-cent print would revive the expectations that the Fed would continue hiking rates by big chunks – especially given that the jobs market seems surprisingly resilient to the Fed tightening so far,” she said.

In this country, earnings continue to be at the forefront.

Grocer Metro and aerospace company CAE report ahead of the start of trading. Insurance giant Manulife reports after the close, as does Stelco.

On Wall Street, Walt Disney Co. reports its latest quarterly results after the end of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.05 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.28 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.65 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.96 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early going as a rise in U.S. inventories raised concerns about demand.

The day range on Brent is US$95.24 to US$96.61. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$89.30 to US$90.70.

New figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. weekly crude inventories rose by more than 2 million barrels, more than the 100,000 barrels analysts had been forecasting.

More official figures are due later this morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Whatever crude demand destruction that occurs from a weakening global economy won’t be able to drag down oil prices much lower given how low the supply outlook remains,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the Iran nuclear talks, with a potential breakthrough raising the possibility of increased Iranian crude exports coming to market. Earlier in the week, the European Union offered a final text to revive the deal.

“I don’t think we’re at the optimistic stage yet as we’ve seen talks break down before when a deal appears close but it’s looking more promising than it has for many months,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“And those involved have an extra incentive to get a deal over the line.”

In other commodities, gold prices slid.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent to US$1,792.33 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after hitting its highest since July 5 at US$1,800.29 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,808.50.

“A softer [U.S.] inflation reading could be just what it needs to break through the resistance barrier and establish itself above US$1,800 once more, something it hasn’t managed to do since earlier in the summer,” Mr. Erlam said.

“A stronger figure on the other hand could strengthen the resistance and trigger profit-taking after a decent run over the last few weeks.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher while its U.S. counterpart held steady against world currencies with U.S. inflation in focus.

The day range on the loonie is 77.53 US cents to 77.73 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday, leaving the loonie at the mercy of broader market sentiment.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar bought 135 Japanese yen and sat at $1.0215 per euro and $1.2089 versus Britain’s pound, all little changed on the day and largely unchanged since the start of this week, according to figures from Reuters.

“It has been another extremely quiet overnight session, with all of the G10 currencies unchanged from yesterday’s close, very little news and no steer from asset markets,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were also mostly steady, with the Australian currency last at US$0.6967, just above its 50-day moving average. The New Zealand dollar traded at $0.6295, Reuters reports.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 2.766 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

830 am ET) U.S. consumer prices for July.

(830 am ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for June.

