Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday as traders look to build on the previous session’s rally. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were up modestly.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes were all positive. On Wednesday, all three saw sharp gains after the latest reading on U.S. inflation came in below market expectations. The Nasdaq popped 2.89 per cent while the Dow added 1.63 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 2.13 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day up 1.57 per cent.

On Wednesday, new figures showed that the annual rate of inflation fell to 8.5 per cent in July from 9.1 per cent in June. Investors have been watching for signs that inflationary pressures are peaking, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may not have to resort to further outsized rate hikes to bring price pressures under control.

“I expect we’ll continue to see policymakers unsuccessfully push back against market expectations in the coming weeks while further driving home the message that data dependency works both ways,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“That said, the inflation report has further fueled the optimism already apparent in the markets and could set the tone for the rest of the summer.”

In this country, a raft of earnings are due Thursday with Brookfield Asset Management, Cineplex, Canadian Tire, Canada Goose and Onex all scheduled to report results before the start of trading.

Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial reported core earnings of $1.56-billion, or 78 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.68-billion, or 83 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 76 cents a share. Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.09-billion or 53 cents per share, compared with $2.65-billion, or $1.33 a share, a year earlier. The results were released after Wednesday’s close.

On Wall Street, shares of Walt Disney Co. jumped more than 7 per cent in premarket trading after that company reported adjusted earnings per share of US$1.09, up 36 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of 96 US cents. The company also posted stronger-than-expected subscriber numbers for its Disney+ streaming service.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE slid 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.15 per cent while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.07 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.4 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady after the International Energy Agency raised its demand forecast for the year, although a rise in weekly U.S. inventories put a ceiling on the advance.

The day range on Brent is US$96.63 to US$98.01. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$91.24 to US$92.55.

Crude prices drew early support from the IEA’s monthly forecast. In the latest outlook, the agency raised its outlook for demand for 2022 by 380,000 barrels.

“Natural gas and electricity prices have soared to new records, incentivizing gas-to-oil switching in some countries,” the IEA said.

Gains, however, were capped by the latest weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed crude stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels. Analysts had been expecting a smaller increase of 73,000 barrels.

“Crude demand isn’t roaring here and as production nears the return to prepandemic levels, the oil market isn’t looking so tight anymore,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices edged lower on Thursday from last session’s one-month high.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,786.71 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting its highest since July 5 at US$1,807.79 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6 per cent to US$1,802.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed in early going, supported by improved risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies on easing concerns over the course of rate hikes in coming months.

The day range on the loonie is 77.93 US cents to 78.39 US cents. In the predawn period, the Canadian dollar was closer to the top end of that spread.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Thursday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index slid 0.2 per cent to 105.010 in European trading, after recording its biggest daily decline in five months, of 1 per cent, the previous day, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was last up a quarter of a per cent at US$1.03255.

The yen gained 0.2 per cent to 132.615 yen per U.S. dollar.

Britain’s pound was little changed against the U.S. dollar at US$1.22250.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 2.775 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(830 am ET) U.S. initial weekly jobless claims

(830 am ET) U.S. producer product price index final demand for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press