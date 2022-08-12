Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher Friday as the three main indexes aim for weekly gains as traders continue to weigh recent inflation data and the magnitude of U.S. rate hikes in coming months. European markets were positive in early trading. TSX futures were up following the previous session’s advance.

Ahead of the North American open, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all above water. Thursday saw a choppy session with the Dow ending up 0.08 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.07 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 0.58 per cent. All three are on track for a positive week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 0.53 per cent on Thursday, hitting a two-month high.

“This week has been all about the inflation data and, frankly, it could be the dominant force in the markets now right up until the Jackson Hole symposium,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The fact that inflation not only decelerated in the U.S. but at a faster pace than the consensus forecasts was a double win and risk assets are feeling the benefit.”

However, he also noted that much of the recent easing of U.S. inflationary pressures was helped by declines in energy prices.

“This isn’t something that’s going to sway the Fed at all even if it will ease the burden on the economy a little,” he said. “The Fed will need to see broader signs of inflationary pressures softening to ease off the brake into year-end.”

The Fed’s next policy decision is set for Sept. 21. Many economists are now expecting an increase of 50 basis points after two 75-basis-point increases. On Thursday, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said a half percentage point move in September “makes sense” but she would also be open to a bigger increase if needed.

In this country, Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc. have signed a deal to sell the former’s division Freedom Mobile to Videotron Ltd, a subsidiary of Quebecor, the companies said on Friday. The announcement comes as Rogers attempts to complete its planned takeover of Shaw.

Elsewhere, investors will get results from investment holding company Aimia before the start of trading.

Statscan will also release construction investment figures for June.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.36 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.57 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.51 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei bounced 2.62 per cent after being closed on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.46 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early going but looked set for a weekly advance, helped by easing concerns about broader economic growth.

The day range on Brent is US$98.87 per cent. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$93.60 to US$94.57. Brent looked set for a weekly gain of about 3 per cent after the previous week’s double-digit decline.

“There’s been a lot to digest this week, with Iran nuclear talks ongoing, U.S. inventories rising, U.S. output also rising, the Druzhba pipeline saga and the various forecasts,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said in an early note.

“Even the forecasts themselves offered contrasting views, with OPEC downgrading demand growth and expecting the oil market to tip into surplus this quarter. The IEA, meanwhile, anticipates stronger demand growth due in part to the gas to oil switch as some countries react to sky-high prices.”

On Thursday, OPEC cut its global demand forecast for this year by 260,000 barrels a day.

At the same time, the International Energy Agency hiked its outlook for Russian oil supply by 500,000 bpd for the second half of 2022.

In other commodities, gold prices ticked lower but still looked like they were headed for gains on the week, helped by recent weakness in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,787.83 per ounce by early Friday morning. A positive week would mark the fourth consecutive weekly gain for bullion.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,804.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart edged higher against world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.94 US cents to 78.50 US cents.

There were no major economic releases on Friday’s calendar. Traders are now looking ahead to the next week’s release of the latest Canadian inflation figures.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.2 per cent at 105.28, after four days of losses that have put it on track for a weekly decline of more than 1 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.

The greenback was up 0.3 per cent against the yen at 133.345 early Friday morning.

The British pound was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.2175.

The euro was down 0.2 per cent at $1.0295.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 2.878 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada construction investment for June.

(10 am ET) U.S. import prices for July.

(10 am ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press