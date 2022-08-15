Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures pulled back early Monday after the previous week’s gains with results from big retailers and the latest Federal Reserve minutes due in the days ahead. European markets were steady after a mixed start. TSX futures were down with crude prices under pressure.

Futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes were all in the red in early going. All three managed solid gains last week, Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose more than 3 per cent to manage a fourth consecutive week of gains. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out the Friday session up 0.94 per cent.

“From a technical standpoint, last week’s advance in Nasdaq marks the end of the bear market, as the index rallied more than 20 per cent since the June dip,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“But, it’s too early to uncork the champagne, and call the end of the market selloff. Last week’s softer-than-expected inflation data gave a glimpse of hope that things could start looking better in the second half of the year. But the Federal Reserve (Fed) members warned immediately that inflation in the U.S. remains at a particularly high level.”

On Wednesday, investors will get the minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting. Ms. Ozkardeskaya said the minutes will likely confirm that the Fed remains focused on bringing U.S. inflation lower and the latest data will do little to change the Fed’s path in the next few months. She said she still expects a 75-basis-point increase at the Fed’s next meeting in September.

Elsewhere, Wall Street will also get results from some of the biggest retailers in the U.S. this week. Walmart and Home Depot report results on Tuesday while Target reports on Wednesday.

In this county, July inflation figures are due Tuesday morning, with economists expecting to see a decline on the back of lower gasoline prices.

“Inflation momentum likely slowed in July as global commodity prices fell - mirroring the drop in U.S. inflation,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist, said in a note.

“RBC Economics estimates that headline July CPI slowed to 7.7 per cent year-over-year, down from 8.1 per cent in June.”

Gasoline prices, he said, were down nearly 10 per cent in July, although they’re still up more than 30 per cent from a year ago.

“Inflation nonetheless remains much too high, and isn’t likely to return sustainably to the BoC’s target levels without the economy cooling,” he said. “Our economists expect a 75-basis-point hike in September.”

Ahead of Monday’s opening bell, Canadian investors will get manufacturing and wholesale sales figures from Statistics Canada as well as home sales numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.34 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.13 per cent and 0.20 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.67 per cent. Early Monday, China’s central bank surprised markets cut lending rates to bolster demand amid disappointing retail sales and industrial output numbers.

China’s industrial output grew 3.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), below the 3.9 per cent expansion in June and a 4.6-per-cent increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, Reuters reported. Retail sales rose 2.7 per cent from a year ago, missing forecasts for 5-per-cent growth and the 3.1-per-cent growth seen in June.

Commodities

Crude prices fell after weak economic figures out of China renewed concerns about demand.

The day range on Brent is US$96 to US$98.17. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$89.92 to US$92.10.

“One area where traders are paying attention to the Chinese data is clearly commodity markets, with crude off 2 per cent on Monday,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The figures from China really are a concern and the authorities have a big job on their hands arresting flagging domestic demand. That doesn’t bode well for oil demand especially when the country remains so committed to zero-COVID.”

Meanwhile, prices were under further pressure after the head of Saudi Aramco said the energy giant is ready to increase output.

Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, according to a Reuters report.

“We are confident of our ability to ramp up to 12 million bpd any time there is a need or a call from the government or from the ministry of energy to increase our production,” he said.

In other commodities, gold prices were down as the U.S. dollar steadied on expectations of further rate hikes by the Fed.

Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at US$1,791.33 per ounce by early Monday morning, after gaining about 1.6 per cent last week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,807.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, hit by tentative risk sentiment and lower crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart advanced against world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.61 US cents to 78.36 US cents.

Canadian investors get fresh home sales figures early Monday. The week’s key economic report comes Tuesday morning with the release of July inflation figures.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.25 per cent to 105.96, according to figures from Reuters.

“Of course, bad data from China also weighs on recession worries for the rest of the world,” Swissquote’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

The euro slid 0.24 per cent to US$1.0232.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.826 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for July.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS home price index for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press