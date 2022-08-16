Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Tuesday as traders weigh results from some of the biggest U.S. retailers. European markets were modestly positive in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed with crude prices still under pressure.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 were all hovering near break even. On Monday, all three shook off early losses to close higher. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the Monday session up 0.79 points at 20,180.60, its best close since June 10.

“Investors appear to be undergoing a bout of cognitive dissonance when it comes to the risks facing the global economy,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“Yesterday’s Chinese economic data for industrial production and retail sales in July showed an economy that was low on confidence, and where growth over the rest of the year is expected to be sub-optimal, due to a refusal to relax its controversial zero-COVID policy.”

On Tuesday, traders will be paying close attention to results from Walmart and Home Depot.

Ahead of the opening bell, Home Depot reported comparable sales in the latest quarter above market forecasts on solid demand for renovation and home-improvement materials. Home Depot’s comparable sales rose 5.8 per cent for the second quarter, while analysts had expected a 4.9 per cent growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In this country, markets will get the latest reading on inflation when Statistics Canada releases the consumer price index for July. Economists are expecting to see a pullback in price pressures, helped by declining gasoline costs.

“Inflation momentum likely slowed in July as global commodity prices fell — mirroring last week’s drop in U.S. inflation,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said in an early note.

RBC economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to slow to 7.7 per cent in July from 8.1 per cent in June. Ms. Lignos said RBC is still expecting to see a 75-basis-point rate increase from the Bank of Canada at next month’s policy meeting.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.39 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.82 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.35 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.01 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.05 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down again as global economic concerns and the potential impact on demand weigh on sentiment.

The day range on Brent is US$93.20 to US$94.65. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$87.82 to US$89.22. Both benchmarks lost about 3 per cent on Monday.

“The barrel of American crude trades below the US$90 mark, but the downside potential seems limited near the current levels, as the global energy crisis, and tight supply, are the now-hidden factors to which the market rhetoric could rapidly shift to,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Sentiment took a hit early this week after China, one of the globe’s top crude consumers, released disappointing readings on industrial output and retail sales, raising concerns about demand in that country.

The picture was further complicated by talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with an agreement likely to result in more crude entering the market if sanctions are lifted.

Later in the session, traders will get the first of two weekly inventory reports out of the United States with new figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official numbers follow on Wednesday morning. Analysts are expect to see a decline in oil and gasoline stocks, according to a Reuters poll.

In other commodities, gold prices were steady despite a firmer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,779.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,795.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly positive in early trading while its U.S. counterpart managed a one-week high against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.34 US cents to 77.59 US cents.

Canadian investors will get new inflation numbers ahead of the opening bell with economists expecting to see a pullback in price pressures.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, hit a high of 106.81 in early European trading, regaining all its losses from last week, according to figures from Reuters.

The index was last up 0.12 per cent at 106.6.

The Australian dollar fell 0.44 per cent to US$0.699. The euro fell 0.18 per cent to US$1.0142, and Britain’s pound, which was last trading at U$1.2026, was down 0.23 per cent on the day,

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was a touch higher at 2.802 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Elliott Management, the hedge fund that pushed for big changes at Twitter two years ago, exited the stock during the second quarter, soon after Elon Musk announced plans to buy the social media company, a regulatory filing shows. The filing on Monday, showed that Elliott no longer owned any common stock in Twitter on June 30. It had owned 10 million shares at the end of the first quarter.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for July.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press