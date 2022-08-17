Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were weaker early Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. European markets were down modestly after Britain reported its highest inflation rate since 1982. TSX futures were slightly lower.

Futures linked to the key U.S. indexes were all just below break even in the predawn period. On Tuesday, the Dow managed its fifth day of gains, adding 0.71 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.19 per cent while the Nasdaq slid 0.19 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session up 0.44 per cent.

On Wednesday afternoon, traders will get the minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting. Markets will be looking for signals about how aggressive the central bank is likely to be at coming meetings as it looks to balance tempering inflation while supporting the economy.

“What’s interesting about [today’s Fed minutes] is that despite the supposed ‘dovish pivot’ from the Fed, the commentary since has been anything but,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Rather than talking up the prospect of falling inflation allowing for slower tightening, the message remains hawkish. What’s more, policymakers are continually pushing back against the policy u-turn next year that markets have been flirting with the idea of.”

However, he said, he expects traders to overlook more hawkish components of the minutes and instead focus on any additional dovish concessions that could further fuel the market recovery.

“That’s very much what we’ve seen in recent weeks and the decline in CPI last week only encouraged it,” he said.

The Fed minutes are due at 2 p.m.

Ahead of the minutes, U.S. investors get new retail sales figures as well more retail earnings with Target and Lowe’s Cos. set to report results. U.S. retail sales are expected to climb about 0.3 per cent in July. U.S. retail sales have been positive every month so far this year with the exception of a 0.1-per-cent decline in May.

Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos. reported a surprise drop in comparable sales in the latest quarter. Lowe’s same-store sales fell 0.3 per cent in the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 2.4-per-cent increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company said it expects full-year total sales toward the bottom end of its range of US$97-billion to US$99-billion.

In this country, the Globe’s Vanmala Subramaniam reports the chief executive of Canada’s largest bank is urging employees to return to the office more frequently, and is saying the bank must become more deliberate about on-site work. In an internal memo to Royal Bank of Canada’s 89,000-plus employees on Tuesday afternoon, chief executive Dave McKay asked that they “come together more often in person to work and collaborate” as the fall season approaches.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.11 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.16 per cent. Early Wednesday, new figures showed that the inflation rate in Britain hit double-digits in July, jumping to 10.1 per cent, suggesting continued aggressive action by the Bank of England.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.40 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.25 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.46 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices put in a choppy early session with recession fears continuing to raise concerns about demand.

The day range on Brent is US$91.51 to US$93.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$85.88 to US$87.72. Both benchmarks wavered through the early part of the day, posting early losses and then steadying.

“The oil market is struggling to shake off recession fears, and there is little to suggest that this will change any time soon,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said crude prices drew some support for the latest inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute, showing a 448,000 barrel decline in crude stocks last week. More official figures are due later this morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analysts are looking for a rise of about 300,000 barrels in that report.

“Remember, there was a 5.5 million barrel build last week, which helped pushing prices lower,” she said. “Lower U.S. inventories could help crude recover above the US$90 per barrel into the weekend.”

Elsewhere, gold prices were little changed, tempered by a firmer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,775.85 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,789.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar slid in early going while its U.S. counterpart held recent gains against a basket of world currencies ahead of the release of the latest Fed minutes.

The day range on the loonie is 77.62 US cents to 77.96 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on today’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was little changed at 106.510. It has recovered by around 2 per cent since last week’s post-inflation data low, Reuters reports.

Britain’s pound gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.21155 after new inflation figures suggested the Bank of England is likely to continue with further half percentage point rate increases in the immediate future.

The New Zealand dollar jumped as much as 0.6 per cent after the country’s central bank announced a fourth straight 50 basis point rate hike. However, the currency later gave up early gains and was last down 0.4 per cent at US$0.63210.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 2.862 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for June.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from July 26-27 meeting are released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press