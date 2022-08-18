Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it will continue raising rates in a bid to bring down high inflation. Major European markets were mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were modestly lower.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes were all in the red. All three finished down on Wednesday with the Dow snapping a five-day winning streak. The S&P/TSX Composite Index also ended five straight days of gains, finishing the session down 0.44 per cent.

Key for traders was the release of the minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting, which continued to emphasize the need continue raising rates in the battle against high price pressures.

“The biggest take was that the Fed will continue tightening its policy until it sees that inflation is ‘firmly on path back to 2 per cent’,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“The dovish point was that some Fed members feared that the tightening conditions could have a larger than anticipated effect on the economy, and slow the economy more than expected, and more than needed – which probably gave an early boost to the stock markets right after the Fed minutes were released,” she said, adding investors also quickly realized there was no mention of cutting rates in the foreseeable future.

On the corporate side, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s planned takeover of U.S.-based First Horizon Bank will be the subject of a public meeting on Thursday. The virtual meeting is being convened jointly by the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which are reviewing the proposed US$13.4-billion deal, The Canadian Press reports. The deal was announced in early March.

On Wall Street, investors will get weekly jobless claims figures. Canadian investors will get industrial product and raw materials price indexes for July.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.07 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.30 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.96 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.80 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were firmer helped by falling U.S. stockpiles but offset by rising Russian output.

The day range on Brent is US$93.05 to US$95.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$87.32 to US$89.29. Both benchmarks gained about 1 per cent on Wednesday in choppy trading.

Prices were underpinned by new figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that U.S. weekly crude inventories fell 7.1 million barrels last week, far more than markets had been expecting.

“It looks like the global demand crude outlook is improving as global recession fears ease,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“This oil market is still very tight and since there is limited spare capacity and expectations of a revival of the Iran nuclear deal are dwindling, it looks like oil needs to head higher.”

Gains, however, were tempered by a gradual increase in oil production in Russia. Reuters reports Moscow has raised its forecast for output and exports until the end of 2025.

Russia’s earnings from energy exports are expected to rise 38 per cent this year partly due to higher oil export volumes, according to a document reviewed by the news agency.

Gold prices, meanwhile, held near two-week lows as the U.S. dollar advanced in the wake of the latest Fed minutes.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,761.69 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after falling to its lowest since Aug. 3 at US$1,759.17 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,775.50 per ounce.

“Gold’s selloff might be overdone as prices are not crumbling despite a surge in global bond yields,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart held near three-week highs after the Fed signalled continued rate hikes.

The day range on the loonie is 77.23 US cents to 77.52 US cents.

Canadian investors are now looking ahead to fresh retail sales numbers, due early Friday morning. Economists are forecasting a 0.4-per-cent gain in June.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, dollar was up 0.22 per cent at 106.89, its highest since late July, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound briefly dropped below the US$1.2 level to a three-week low, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar. The pound was last down 0.3 per cent at US$1.2015, while the euro slid 0.2 per cent to US$1.0157.

The Australian dollar fell to a one-week low of US$0.6899, before bouncing back to US$0.6916, down 0.3 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar was near Wednesday lows and was last down 0.35 per cent at US$0.6258.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was marginally lower at 2.889 per cent.

More company news

Electric auto giant Tesla said on Thursday it has slashed the delivery waiting time for its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China as it ramps up output at its Shanghai plant after upgrading production lines. The waiting time for the rear-wheel drive Model Y sport utility vehicle is now four to eight weeks, while buyers of other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans need to wait for 12 to 20 weeks. Tesla previously said a buyer in China had to wait for eight to 24 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling models.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc shares nosedived late in the session on Wednesday from a 45-per-cent surge earlier after investor and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen filed for a proposed sale of his stake in the struggling home goods retailer. The highly shorted shares continued their fall after the bell as Cohen’s venture capital firm RC Ventures, the second largest investor, said it intends to sell 9.45 million shares, including options, through JP Morgan Securities. Shares were down about 12 per cent in early premarket trading on Thursday.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 13.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press