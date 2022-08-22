Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Monday as traders await comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the week, watching for signs on how aggressive the central bank intends to be on future rate hikes. European markets were also weaker. TSX futures slid with crude prices wavering.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes were all in the red. All three saw losses during Friday’s session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Friday down 0.76 per cent.

Key for markets this week will be Mr. Powell’s remarks on Friday morning at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. He is expected to signal that the Fed intends to continue hiking rates in a bid to tame inflation even as concerns remain about the broader impact on growth.

“While this week’s U.S. PCE inflation numbers are likely to confirm the slightly softer U.S. inflation numbers, they are unlikely to be sufficient to shift the narrative enough to shake the complacency of those who still think a Fed pivot may be coming,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“This is why this week’s Jackson Hole symposium is so important as it could well set the tone for the rest of the year, as it has done on previous occasions over the last 10 years.”

Mr. Powell is set to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

In this country bank earnings take centre stage this week with Scotiabank kicking things off on Tuesday. RBC and National Bank follow on Wednesday and CIBC and TD Bank on Thursday. BMO reports its results on Aug. 30.

“Even though the bank stocks have shown strength more recently, we believe investors will continue to remain conservative, and look for signs of strengths (or cracks) in the banks’ results to better inform the path forward,” Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim said in a recent note.

“While we also remain cautious on the outlook (and have reflected this via a modest reduction to our estimates and our target multiples and prices), we continue to find it challenging to imagine a scenario where the current strength in fundamentals for the banks takes a steep turn for the worse.”

On Wall Street, Zoom Video Communications reports its latest results after the closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.2 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.65 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 2.02 per cent and 1.60 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.47 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended off 0.59 per cent. Markets in China, however, bucked the trend with the Shanghai Composite Index advancing 0.61 per cent after China’s central bank cut its one-year benchmark lending rate.

Currencies

Crude prices wavered, hit by a stronger U.S dollar and concerns over demand amid economic uncertainty.

The day range on Brent is US$94.53 to US$96.04. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$88.90 to US$89.88.

Both benchmarks finished higher on Friday but were down for the week as a whole. Early Monday, prices were lower in the early premarket period before steadying as the North American open approached.

“The list of downside risks has definitely grown lately, with growth certainly top of it,” OANDA Craig Erlam said in a recent note.

“Iran nuclear talks have not collapsed yet which remains another potential negative for crude prices given the reported potential for a large amount of crude to come to the market relatively soon.”

Reuters reports that the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, though no further details were provided.

Prices were also weighed down by strength in the U.S., dollar, which hit a five-week high on expectations that the Fed will continue to hike rates to combat inflation.

In other commodities, gold prices fell for a sixth straight session.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,741.79 per ounce by early Monday morning, its lowest since July 28.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,755.80 per ounce.

The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker, trading around the 77-US-cent mark in early going, while its U.S. counterpart hit a five-week high against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 76.80 US cents to 77.01 US cents.

“The CAD retains a soft undertone against a generally firmer USD but is holding up relatively well on the day to trade little changed from late Friday levels,” Shaun Osborne, Scotiabank’s chief FX strategist, said.

“Weaker stocks and softer oil prices remain headwinds for the CAD and while the BoC policy backdrop remains supportive in broad terms, we feel, there is little opportunity for the CAD to differentiate itself from the USD ahead of the key Jackson Hole event at the end of the week at least.”

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index hit five-week highs as Federal Reserve officials reiterated an aggressive monetary tightening stance ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium this week, according to Reuters. The index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, gained more than 2 per cent last week.

The euro, meanwhile, dipped briefly below parity with the U.S. dollar, trading at US$0.99945, its lowest level since July, and was last down 0.4 per cent on the day.

Britain’s pound fell to a new five-week low of US$1.17875.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down modestly at 2.97 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd on Monday said that its shareholders voted in favour of Canadian Dye & Durham Ltd’s revised offer of A$4.81 per share, that valued the share registry company at A$2.47-billion. Link said that, at a shareholder meeting, 98.77% of its stockholders cast their votes in favour of revising the base cash consideration to A$4.81 per share from A$5.50 per share, while 98.71% were in favour of the proposed buyout.

Cineworld, the world’s second-largest cinema operator, is staring at a possible bankruptcy filing as it struggles to cut debts that soared during the pandemic, it warned on Monday. The owner of Regal cinemas in the United States, which had $US8.9-billion of net debt at the end of 2021, said last week a lack of blockbusters was keeping movie-goers away and impacting its cash flows. The UK-based company, which is also still reeling from the failed takeover of a Canadian rival, had a market value of just 56 million pounds (US$66-million) at Friday’s close.

Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc and CVS Health Corp are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Amazon’s reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer’s ambitions in healthcare, and comes a month after it agreed to buy One Medical, which operates brick-and-mortar doctor’s offices and offers telehealth services, for US$3.49-billion.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press