Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Tuesday as markets look to steady after the previous sessions sharp selloff. Major European markets were mixed on fresh economic news. TSX futures were little changed.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes all saw modest gains in the early premarket period. A day earlier, U.S. markets saw their worst session since June with the Dow losing more than 600 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed down more than 2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Monday’s session down 0.68 per cent with weakness in tech and financial stocks offset somewhat by gains in the energy sector.

Traders continue to await remarks late in the week from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium. Markets are expecting another half point rate increase from the Fed in September but concerns are growing that the powerful central bank will strike a more hawkish tone on moves in the months to come.

“Powell will reiterate his commitment to taming inflation and may try to push back on market expectations for a dovish pivot in September,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“After this week, Wall Street should not be surprised if Fed fund futures start pricing in rate hikes for next year,” Mr. Moya said. “This could be the week, many return from vacation and double-down on their bear market rally calls.”

In this country, bank earnings kick off with results from Bank of Nova Scotia. Earnings from major financial institutions continue through the week.

On Wall Street, Zoom Media shares fell 9 per cent in premarket trading after the company cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts as demand for video-conferencing platforms cools.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was flat. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.36 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. European markets came under pressure after the S&P flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index showed a down turn in the German economy as inflation and higher interest rates took a toll.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.78 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early going with suggestions of an OPEC+ production cut raising concerns about supply.

The day range on Brent is US$96.53 to US$97.94. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$90.42 to US$91.98.

The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with market challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg in an interview.

“Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the extreme volatility and a lack of liquidity mean that the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals, and that OPEC+ may be forced to cut production,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“At this point, the only hope is to see the Iranian oil hit the market again. If the U.S. and Iran could agree on a nuclear deal, Iran could increase its daily oil production to around 4 million barrels a day, which could give a much-needed relief to the market.”

Meanwhile, traders get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports later in the session with fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Institute. More official U.S. government numbers follow on Wednesday morning. Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting to seen crude stocks fall by 1.5 million barrels for the week.

In other commodities, gold prices held near one-month lows on continued strength in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,736.43 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, after hitting its lowest since July 27 at US$1,727.01 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures held ground at US$1,749.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart traded near recent highs against a group of currencies. The euro touched to a 20-year low against the greenback.

The day range on the loonie is 76.54 US cents to 76.91 US cents.

There were no major economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar.

On world markets, the euro hit a 20-year low hit of US$0.99005 early in the session, according to figures from Reuters. It later recouped some losses but was still down 0.15 per cent at US$0.9930.

The U.S. dollar index pulled back from session highs and was last trading at around 108.93.

Britain’s pound fell to a new 2-1/2-year low of US$1.1718, while the Japanese yen edged up to 137.24 per U.S. dollar after touching a one-month low of 137.705 earlier in the day, Reuters reported.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to a one-month low before recovering to around US$0.6888.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was 3.015 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global PMIs for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press