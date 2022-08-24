Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Wednesday as stocks struggle to find their footing ahead of comments from the head of the Federal Reserve later in the week. Major European markets were modestly lower in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed with more bank earnings taking centre stage.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading around break even in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 marked its third consecutive day of declines, slipping 0.22 per cent. The Nasdaq ended flat. The Dow lost 0.47 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.05 per cent despite weakness in financial stocks.

“Financial markets will remain in choppy waters until Fed Chair [Jerome] Powell’s Jackson hole speech on Friday,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“He may struggle to convince markets that he is comfortable with tightening policy and triggering a recession. The economy is clearly slowing but it is still too early for the Fed to signal that they will be less aggressive with tightening policy.”

Ahead of that speech, U.S. traders will get figures on U.S. durable goods orders for July ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

In Canada, banks continue to make headlines with results from Royal Bank and National Bank.

Ahead of the opening bell, RBC reported an overall net profit of $3.6-billion, or $2.51 per share, compared with $4.3-billion, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, RBC said it earned $2.55 per share, below analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.66 per share, according to Refinitiv.

On Tuesday, shares of Bank of Nova Scotia fell about 5 per cent after that lender reported a 2-per-cent rise in profit but saw weaker capital markets activity and rising deposit costs in key Latin American markets. Scotia was the first of the country’s big banks to report quarterly results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.02 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.13 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.49 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early going, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate both up more than 1 per cent in the predawn period, on supply concerns in the wake of suggestions OPEC and its allies could cut output.

The day range on Brent is US$99.67 to US$101.90. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$93.34 to US$95.40.

“Even with the current economic backdrop, worries about low prices seem a little overblown, given low inventory levels, which makes the Saudi Arabia comments [on potential production cuts] a little puzzling,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note.

“There has been the backdrop of a possible Iran nuclear deal, but that remains an outlier.”

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister hinted that OPEC+ could consider cutting production in an effort to balance the market.

Prices also got a lift from the latest U.S. weekly inventory figures. The American Petroleum Institute said crude stockpiles fell more than 5 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a more modest 450,000-barrel decline.

More official U.S. government figures are due later this morning.

Elsewhere, gold prices slid as traders continue to wait for Friday’s comments from the head of the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,746.18 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after rising 0.7 per cent in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,769.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was flat, holding above 77 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart recouped some of the previous session’s losses to trade not far off recent highs.

The day range on the loonie is 76.77 US cents to 77.29 US cents.

Canadian investors will get an early reading on July wholesale trade ahead of the opening bell.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures its performance against a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.1 per cent at 108.66, within touching distance of July’s two-decade peak of 109.29, according to figures from Reuters.

“USD has been grinding steadily higher overnight and the dollar index has now regained around two-thirds of the losses seen on the weaker services PMI data yesterday,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

Elsewhere, the euro briefly bought US$1 on Tuesday, but was back under pressure at US$0.9950 in early European trade - barely above Tuesday’s low of US$0.99005, Reuters reports.

More company news

Nordstrom Inc cuts its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, a sign that decades-high inflation was squeezing consumer spending on its high-end clothing and footwear. Nordstrom said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue to rise 5% to 7%, lower than its previous expectation of 6% to 8% growth. The company forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted profit per share between US$2.30 and US$2.60, compared with US$3.20 to US$3.50 previously.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press