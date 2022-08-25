Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures advanced early Thursday as traders look to continue the previous session’s gains. Major European markets were also higher. TSX futures were positive with big bank earnings again in focus.

In the premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all up, with Nasdaq futures gaining more than 1 per cent at one point. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak, closing up 0.29 per cent. The Dow gained 0.18 per cent and the Nasdaq closed up 0.41 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index edged 0.18-per-cent higher despite weakness in financial stocks.

“It is hard to be aggressive with any positioning until we hear from [Federal Reserve chair Jerome] Powell on Friday,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Powell’s fight against inflation might send the U.S. economy into a recession late next year, but for now he needs to stick to the hawkish script and leave all options of tightening on the table,” he said. “What Powell needs to do is signal that rates will probably stay higher than what markets are thinking.”

Mr. Powell is scheduled to speak at the Jackson Hole economic symposium at 10 a.m. ET on Friday. The symposium begins today and is scheduled to run for three days.

In Canada, bank earnings continue with results from Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

CIBC said net income, excluding one-off items, stood at $1.85 per share in the three months ended July 31, compared with $1.96 per share a year earlier. Canada’s fifth-largest lender reported an overall net profit of $1.67 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared to $1.73 billion, or $1.88 per share, in the year earlier.

On Wednesday, Royal Bank fell short of analysts’ forecasts reporting a 17-per-cent decline in third-quarter profit. National Bank saw profit slide 2 per cent in the quarter but managed to meet market expectations. Both banks said they were building reserves to guard against loan defaults as uncertainty mounts about the prospects of an economic downturn.

On Wall Street, earnings are due from Peloton and Gap ahead of the market open.

Overseas, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.73 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC advanced 0.71 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.58 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 3.63 per cent. Trading in Hong Kong was halted for a period due to a typhoon warning but resumed by afternoon.

Commodities

Oil prices gained in early going on continued supply concerns and a drop in weekly U.S. crude inventories.

The day range on Brent is US$101.26 to US$102.14. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$94.80 to US$95.76. Both benchmarks managed to hit their highest level in three weeks on Wednesday.

“The tug-of-war between crude demand destruction and a plethora of drivers on why the oil market will remain tight should still suggest prices won’t fall much lower,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

“Oil’s outlook still looks positive here as shale is not taking off, ESG constraints remain, and strong demand for refined product exports.”

Crude gained this week after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister suggested OPEC and its allies could consider cutting production to support prices.

On Wednesday, new figures also showed that U.S. oil inventories fell by more than 3 million barrels last week. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline of 933,000 barrels. That, however, was countered somewhat by a weaker-than-expected decline in gasoline inventories. U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 27,000 barrels last week against an expected drop of more than 1 million barrels.

Elsewhere, gold prices touched their highest level in a week, helped by a pullback in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,761.68 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting a peak since Aug. 18. U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 per cent at US$1,775.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, helped by improved risk sentiment and advancing oil prices, while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.05 US cents and 77.55 US cents.

Canadian investors will get an advance reading from Statistics Canada on manufacturing sales ahead of the start of trading.

On world market, the U.S. dollar index slid 0.4 per cent to 108.17, but held not far from its highest since September 2002 at 109.29, touched in mid-July, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was 0.4-per-cent higher at US$1.001 after this week hitting a 20-year low below parity.

The Australian dollar rose 1.1 per cent to US$0.6983, while the Japanese yen rallied 0.4 per cent, Reuters reports.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.074 per cent.

More company news

Gold Fields is making “encouraging progress” in winning shareholders over to its $6.7 billion all-share purchase of Canada’s Yamana Gold, CEO Chris Griffith said on Thursday. Shares in South Africa-headquartered Gold Fields dropped 20% when the deal was unveiled on May 31, as investors worried about the dilution to their holdings and the premium being paid. Griffith, who has been talking to investors to try to persuade them of the merits of the deal, said Gold Fields was “very much on track” to get the deal approved by shareholders at a meeting expected by early November.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 20.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q2.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press