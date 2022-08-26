Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were slipped early Friday as traders await highly anticipated remarks from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the morning. Major European markets were modestly higher. TSX futures were mostly flat.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three major U.S. indexes were trading just below break even. On Thursday, all three managed solid gains with the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumping 1.6 per cent. However, all three still look set a second straight week of declines. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed its third day of gains on Thursday, ending up 0.75 per cent.

The key event for markets on Friday will be remarks from Mr. Powell at the three-day economic summit taking place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders are watching for clues about how aggressive the Fed will be on hiking rates in coming months. Markets have put about a 60-per-cent chance of a 75-basis-point hike at the Fed’s September meeting. Recent Fed speakers have also continued to emphasize the need to raise rates to combat high inflation.

“It’s in Jerome Powell’s interest to stay down to earth, and focused on inflation, as triggering a market rally would have the opposite effect of boosting inflation, and this is not something the Fed wants, when inflation hangs around the eye-watering 8.5-per-cent level,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

In this country, The Globe’s Josh O’Kane and Andrew Willis report Open Text Corp. ramped up its long-time acquisition spree Thursday, saying it would buy the British software company Micro Focus International PLC for about US$2.1-billion, in a deal that will total nearly US$6-billion when Micro Focus’s debt is included. Both companies sell business-to-business software to a wide range of industries. The 532-pence-per-share value (about $8.14) is a 99-per-cent premium over Micro Focus’s Thursday closing price on the London Stock Exchange. The deal was announced just after the close of trading on Thursday.

On the earnings front, Canadian Western Bank will report results this morning. Through the week, some of Canada’s biggest banks reported quarterly earnings. On Thursday, both TD Bank and CIBC reported a dip in profits in the quarter but both beat analysts’ expectations and recorded gains in net interest margins – the difference between what banks charge on loans and pay on deposits.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.04 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.12 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.57 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.01 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher, helped by a better-than-expected revision to second-quarter U.S. GDP, while traders await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remarks.

The day range on Brent is US$99.48 to US$100.81. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$92.73 to US$93.96.

On Thursday, new figures show the U.S. economy contracted by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter, improving on the initial reading which suggested a contraction of 0.9 per cent. Markets are now awaiting Mr. Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

“We could get a major move in the [U.S.] dollar post-Powell and that could trigger a major one-way move for commodities,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The oil fundamentals still support crude prices to make a move above the US$100 a barrel level, but first, we will have to wait-and-see if the dollar cooperates.”

Recent suggestions from OPEC+ members that the group could consider curbing production to support the market has also helped prop up crude prices. On Friday, the United Arab Emirates became the latest OPEC+ member to back a possible cut in oil production, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, gold prices were down in early trading.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,752.50 per ounce by early Friday morning, but was up 0.3 per cent for the week. U.S. gold futures were 0.4-per-cent lower at US$1,764.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker early Friday morning while its U.S. counterpart held near two-decade highs against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.16 US cents to 77.38 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Friday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major currencies - has gained over the past two weeks and is just below the two-decade high of 109.29 it hit in mid-July, according to figures from Reuters. It was last flat on the day at 108.470.

The euro edged up 0.2 per cent to US$0.99865, after failing so far this week to break back above parity against the greenback.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.3 per cent on the Japanese yen, last quoted at 136.900 yen per U.S. dollar, Reuters reports.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.078 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Gap Inc reported a surprise quarterly profit on demand for clothes at its Banana Republic brand, while an inventory glut and weak sales of outdated clothes prompted it to withdraw annual forecasts. The company reported second-quarter profit of 18 US cents per share, compared with an average estimate of a loss of 5 US cents from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Net revenue of US$3.86-billion also topped expectations of $3.82-billion. The results were released after Thursday’s close. Shares were up more than 6 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell speak on the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole Conference.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press