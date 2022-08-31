Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Wednesday after three straight sessions of declines. Major European markets were weaker in an uneven session. TSX futures were down.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were modestly positive. On Tuesday, all three posted losses with the Nasdaq sliding 1.12 per cent and the Dow finishing down 0.96 per cent. The S&P 500 closed down 1.1 per cent, sliding below the 4,000 level for the first time since last month. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day down 1.63 per cent.

“All was going well yesterday; equities were in the green, when suddenly the dark clouds gathered and it started raining in the markets,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The biggest catalyzer of yesterday’s sentiment reversal was the stronger-than-expected US economic data, which revived the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks and sent the equity indices lower.”

She noted that U.S. job opening figures rose above 11 million, reminding investors that the jobs market remains tight.

“That means that the companies should pay higher salaries to get people to work for them, and well, that has an undesirable positive impact on inflation, hence revives the Fed hawks,” she said.

On Wednesday, Canadian investors will get readings on the performance of this country’s economy with the release of GDP figures for June and the second quarter.

“Our economists expect Q2 annualized GDP growth jumped to 4.5 per cent from the 3.1 per cent reported in Q1,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Spending on services (particularly in the travel and hospitality sectors) surged higher following winter lockdowns. And an increase in equipment imports suggests businesses ramped up capital investment as acute labour shortages made boosting output a challenge.”

On a monthly basis, he said RBC economists expect growth to edge up 0.1 per cent, in line with early Statscan estimates, suggesting slowing momentum in the latter part of the second quarter.

On the corporate front, Laurentian Bank reports results before the bell.

Quebec-based convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said net earnings rose to $872.4-million in the first quarter, up 14 per cent from a year earlier. Couche-Tard said its profit amounted to 85 cents per diluted share, compared to 71 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company reported total revenue for the quarter of $18.7-billion, a year-over-year increase of more than 37 per cent. The results were released after the close of trading on Tuesday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.28 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.60 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.03 per cent, erasing early losses.

Commodities

Crude prices were down again in early trading, hit by global economic concerns and the prospect of a continued rise in interest rates.

The day range on Brent is US$97.14 to US$100.46. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$89.43 to US$92.73. Both benchmarks saw losses on Tuesday.

“Everything seems to be turning bearish for oil,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“First, global markets still have a Fed headache that has everyone bracing for further pain for households and businesses.”

He also noted inflation in the EU is raising the possibility of a recession in Europe while earnings from companies like Best Buy indicate consumers are pulling back on spending.

“Lastly, Taiwan’s military reportedly fired warning shots at a Chinese drone, reminding traders how the tensions between the two world’s largest economies might not see a de-escalation anytime soon, which would weigh on demand for Chinese goods,” Mr. Moya said.

Crude prices, however, drew some support from the latest U.S. inventory figures. The American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. gasoline inventories bell by 3.4 million barrels last week, nearly triple the decline expected by analysts. However, crude stocks rose by 593,000 barrels. Analysts had been expecting a drop of more than 1 million barrels.

Official U.S. government figures are due later this morning.

In other commodities, gold prices looked set for a fifth monthly decline.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,721.59 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, having hit its lowest level since July 27 at $1,718.70 earlier in the session. Gold has lost 2.5 per cent so far in August.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,733.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower while its U.S. counterpart was flat against world currencies but not far off two-decade highs.

The day range on the loonie is 76.24 US cents to 76.55 US cents.

Canadian investors get June and second-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was last flat at 108.76, hovering just below a two-decade peak reached on Monday of 109.48, according to figures from Reuters. The index is up more than 2 per cent for the month.

The euro was down 0.17 per cent against the U.S. dollar, dipping below parity at US$0.99965.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.136 per cent.

More company news

The Globe’s Vanmala Subramaniam reports that cannabis producer Tilray Inc. quietly terminated the contracts of at least 22 migrant farm workers over the summer, which has forced many of them to abruptly return to their home countries – highlighting the precarity of temporary work permits for tens of thousands such labourers in Canada. The Leamington, Ont.-based company confirmed the layoffs last week, saying they were part of a “recent effort to right size business operations” while “increasing manufacturing capabilities and automation.”

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada real GDP for the second quarter.

(815 am ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report

With Reuters and The Canadian Press