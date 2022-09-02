Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were moving sideways early Friday as traders await key U.S. jobs numbers that could offer insight into how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be on rates in coming months. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures edged up alongside higher crude prices.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all little changed. On Thursday, the Dow ended up 0.46 per cent while the S&P 500 added 0.30 per cent. The Nasdaq finished down 0.26 per cent. All three are on track for losses for the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index posted its fifth day of declines on Thursday, finishing down 0.97 per cent.

Friday sees the release of the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures. Traders are watching the numbers closely, with a solid result suggesting the Fed could continue on a more hawkish course of rate hikes in a bid to control inflation.

“Another strong NFP print will guarantee a 75-basis-point hike in FOMC’s September meeting,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“And it is well possible. The jobless claims fell to the lowest levels in the past two months last week, and the latest ISM survey showed a strong surge in employment, from below 50, the contraction zone to above 54.”

Economists are expecting to see about 300,000 new jobs created in the U.S. in August, although recent months have seen upside surprises in employment growth. In July, the U.S. economy created 528,000 new positions.

Canada’s August employment report is due next week.

On the corporate side, shares of Lululemon Athletica spiked more than 9 per cent in premarket trading after the company hiked its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Lululemon raised its adjusted per-share earnings outlook to between US$9.75 and US$9.90 from US$9.35 to US$9.50, and increased its net revenue forecast to between US$7.87-billion and US$7.94-billion from US$7.61-billion to US$7.71-billion. The forecast was released alongside the company’s latest quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.78 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.49 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.74 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rebounded in early going ahead of next week’s OPEC+ meeting and suggestions that the group could cut production.

The day range on Brent was US$92.65 to US$95.16 by early Friday morning. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$86.35 to US$89.35. Both benchmarks finished down about 3 per cent on Thursday and are on track for weekly losses.

OPEC+ members meet Sept. 5. Recently some members have suggested that the group could revisit its output levels. Prices have been hit recently by a higher U.S. dollar and concern over China’s continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We expect the group to leave output targets unchanged. Their own numbers show a tighter-than-expected market and they would probably also want some more clarity on Iranian supply before making any big changes to output policy,” Warren Patterson, head of commodity research at ING, said.

Meanwhile, G7 finance ministers meet Friday and are expected to firm up plans to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

In other commodities, gold prices rose but still looked set for a third consecutive week of losses.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,702.49 by early Friday morning, but was down about 2 per cent for the week so far. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$1,714.80.

“Gold is really struggling amid growing expectations of another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this month,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading around 76 US cents in early going, while its U.S. counterpart was on track for its third week of gains against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 75.92 US cents to 76.15 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Friday’s calendar. Traders are now looking ahead to next Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, touched a fresh 20-year high on Thursday but was down slightly by early Friday morning.

In early European trading Friday, the index slid 0.2 per cent to 109.43, according to figures from Reuters. The index still looks headed to a gain of about half a percentage point for the week.

The euro, meanwhile, recouped some of the previous day’s losses against the U.S. dollar, trading at US$0.99780. The European Central Bank meets next week and is expected to deliver a 75-basis-point rate hike.

Britain’s pound was flat against the U.S. dollar at US$1.15520. The pound is down more than 1 per cent on the week so far.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.261 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said it plans to acquire a majority stake in Advisors Asset Management Inc (AAM) through SLC Management, its institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, for $214-million. Sun Life intends to tap the fast-growing U.S. market of high net worth investors with the deal, that will see it own a 51% stake in U.S.-based AAM, which oversees $41.4-billion in assets as of July 31.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada labour productivity for the second quarter

(830 am ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for August.

(10 am ET) U.S. factory orders for July. Consensus is for a rise of 0.2%.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press