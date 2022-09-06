Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Tuesday after a third straight week of losses. Major European markets also edged up. TSX futures advanced as investors await the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision tomorrow morning.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all positive. Last week, all three posted weekly losses for the third week in a row. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the Friday session up 0.67 per cent after five sessions of declines.

In Canada, attention will be focused on Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision, which is expected to bring another hike in borrowing costs as the central bank looks to continue its battle with high inflation.

“Unusually, three options are on the table,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

“Markets have gravitated towards a 75 basis-point hike (~85% chance). That has been RBC’s call since early August. But 100 basis points or 50 basis points are also on the table with risks skewed higher rather than lower.”

She said RBC economists expect to see the bank’s statement continue to “keep a hawkish lean, very similar to the one in July.”

“Having a market pricing in more hikes is a better outcome for the BoC than pricing in less,” she said.

“As our rates team notes, they can always guide the market lower if necessary, whether in October or beforehand.”

The Bank of Canada rate decision is due at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

In the U.S., CVS Health Corp said on Monday it agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about US$8-billion in cash. CVS said it would pay US$30.50 per share for the company, or about US$7.6-billion in equity as well as about US$400-million in equity appreciation rights.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.29 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.32 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.12 per cent. Early Tuesday, Australia’s central bank raised its cash rate 50 basis points to 2.35 per cent and left the door open for more increases.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early going after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut production next month.

The day range for Brent was US$94.16 to US$95.94 by early Tuesday morning. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$86.81 to US$90.39.

At a meeting on Monday, OPEC+ agreed to cut production targets by 100,000 barrels to shore up prices. Saudi Arabia had earlier suggested a reduction was possible as a means bolstering the market.

“The decision to reverse the 100,000 barrel per day increase in September was more symbolic than fundamentally significant, in that it doesn’t really change the dynamics in the market but it will make traders think twice about driving prices lower in the way they have recently,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

Crude prices also drew some support from suggestions from the European Union’s foreign policy chief that he was less hopeful that an agreement over Iran’s nuclear deal would happen quickly. Traders have been watching negotiations because an agreement could result in more Iranian crude returning to market.

In other commodities, gold prices were higher as the recent rise in the U.S. dollar took a pause.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,714.92 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. Prices hit a one-week high after rising nearly 1 per cent earlier in the session, according to Reuters.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,726.00.

“Gold is enjoying a bit more of a recovery today, this time aided by a pullback in the U.S. dollar,” Mr. Erlam said.

“While some may be encouraged by the rebound we’ve seen, I wonder how much appetite there’ll actually be for a significant and sustainable rebound,” he said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly firmer, trading just above 76 US cents in early going, while the euro and Britain’s pound both sought a recovery from recent lows against the greenback.

The day range on the loonie is 76.03 US cents to 76.36 US cents.

Canadian investors are now awaiting Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate announcement. Markets will also get August jobs numbers from Statistics Canada on Friday.

On world markets, the pound and euro both gained over 0.6 per cent with the pound reaching as high as US$1.19609, and the euro US$0.9987 up from its 20-year low hit on Monday, Reuters reported.

Japan’s yen continued to slide, with the U.S. dollar gaining 0.7 per cent on the Japanese currency to 141.56 yen a new 24-year high.

The Australian dollar was little changed after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its cash rate by half a percentage point. The Australian dollar was last down slightly at US$0.6782, according to figures from Reuters.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press