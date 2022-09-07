Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures struggled early Wednesday after another day of losses as traders brace for continued rate hikes. Major European markets were in the red. TSX futures were little changed with the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision due later in the morning.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes were mixed. On Tuesday, all three saw continued losses with the Dow falling 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 sliding 0.41 per cent and the Nasdaq closing off 0.74 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day down 0.95 per cent.

“The September swoon is in play as a resilient [U.S.] economy paves the way for more Fed tightening,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Stocks are going to struggle because too much of the economy is doing well and that leaves Wall Street vulnerable to an extended period of rising interest rates.”

Later Wednesday, U.S. investors will get the Fed’s Beige Book, offering a look at economic activity and conditions. On Tuesday, the latest measure of the U.S. services sector showed continued strength in August, helping underpin the argument for a more aggressive Fed. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing PMI edged up to a reading of 56.9 last month from 56.7 in July, the second consecutive monthly increase, according to Reuters.

In this country, economists are expecting to see another outsized rate hike from the Bank of Canada when it releases its next policy decision at 10 a.m. ET.

“The Bank of Canada shocked the market in July by taking the unexpected move of hiking rates by 100 basis points from 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, as well as saying that there was more to come,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“BOC governor Tiff Macklem also indicated that more rate increases are coming, and with the Federal Reserve set to lay down another marker in two weeks’ time we can expect to see another 75-basis-point move by the Canadian central bank later today,” he said in an early note.

On the corporate side, Apple is set to deliver its latest product launch later in the day. Analysts are expecting to see a new iPhone 14 unveiled as well as an updated version of the company’s watch along with other products.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.50 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.77 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.18 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.83 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down, hitting their lowest levels since early this year at one point, as global recession concerns and worries about the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in China weigh on sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$91.20 to US$92.86 by early Wednesday morning. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$85.08 to US$86.98. Early in the session, Brent touched its lowest level since February while WTI hit its weakest since late January.

“The downside pressure is explained by the growing fear of recession,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “Clearing the US$85 support should pave the way toward the US$80 mark, which is the post-pandemic uptrending channel base.”

“Below that level, OPEC will certainly show up and say, they are cutting output to further stabilize the market.”

Traders are also watching the situation in China, where that country’s strict COVID-19 protocols continue to raise concerns about demand in the worlds second-biggest consumer of crude. Reuters reports cities such as Chengdu, with more than 21 million people, remain under lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Later in the day, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with fresh figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official U.S. government numbers will follow on Thursday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices fell, pressured by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and a strong U.S. dollar.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,698.56 per ounce by early Wednesday morning.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.3 per cent to US$1,708.60.

“Gold is back in the danger zone as global bond yields are skyrocketing,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“It could get ugly quickly if gold breaks below US$1690 level as there isn’t much support until US$1650,” he said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, trading below 76 US cents early Wednesday morning, as its U.S. counterpart managed a fresh 20-year high against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 75.72 US cents to 76.05 US cents.

The day’s main event for the loonie will be the Bank of Canada’s rate decision shortly after markets open.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit a new 20-year high of 110.69 early on Wednesday, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar jumped as high as 144.38 yen in Asia trade, hitting that level for the first time since August 1998. The euro, meanwhile, dipped as low as US$0.9864 overnight, its lowest since 2002, Reuters reports. The European Central Bank is scheduled to make its next rate decision tomorrow morning.

Britain’s pound fell 0.17 per cent to US$1.1497.

In bonds,, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was a touch lower at 3.313 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for July.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for August.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.

