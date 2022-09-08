Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were mostly flat early Thursday after the previous session’s rebound with economic concerns continuing to cloud the outlook. Major European markets were up slightly ahead of the European Central Bank’s rate decision. TSX futures were marginally higher.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all hovering near break even. On Wednesday, all three snapped a lengthy losing streak with the Nasdaq closing up 2.14 per cent. The Dow and S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent and 1.83 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day up 0.8 per cent.

“Economic momentum remains for the U.S. economy and that could only improve if inflation continues to soften,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said. “Investors seem poised to enter a holding pattern until the Sept. 13 inflation report.”

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which offers a snapshot of the U.S. economy, suggested that price pressures could remain through to the end of the year. As well, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said the Fed will maintain tight monetary policy “for as long as it takes” to get inflation down. Fed chair Jerome Powell will speak at a Q&A at the Cato Institute on Thursday morning. Traders will be watching for signals that the central bank will deliver an outsized 75-basis-point rate hike at its next policy meeting later this month.

In this country, Bank of Canada deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is scheduled to speak before Calgary Economic Development this morning to deliver the central bank’s latest economic progress report. A day earlier, the Bank of Canada hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, pushing its key rate to 3.25 per cent, the highest since 2008. The bank also signalled that its aggressive campaign to temper price pressures isn’t over despite signs that inflation may have peaked.

Overseas, the ECB is scheduled to make its next rate decision later this morning. Markets are expecting a sizeable hike from the bank.

“Up until a couple of weeks ago it had seemed certain that we would see the European Central Bank raise rates by 50 basis points this week, pushing the headline rate into positive territory for the first time since 2014,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“The last few days has seen this narrative shift after several governing council hawks got a lot louder in their pronouncements for much more aggressive rate moves, arguing the case for a 75-basis-point rate move, after headline inflation pushed up to 9.1 per cent at the beginning of the month.”

In morning trading, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.16 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.02 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 2.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off Europe’s energy supply if it goes ahead natural gas price caps.

The day range on Brent was US$87.30 to US$89 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$81.38 to US82.98.

The Globe’s Emma Graney and Brent Jang report that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined five key proposals to rein in energy prices – including a cap on the price of Russian natural gas, despite threats from President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would cut off all energy supplies if the bloc took such a step.

OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said the market is also continuing to see the impact of rising rates around the world and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

“After such a long period of supply driving the crude price, it’s demand that appears to be dominating now with traders anticipating a slowdown, maybe even a recession next year,” Mr. Erlam said.

“I can only imagine how OPEC+ is taking the recent price moves, with its warnings and token cut seemingly falling on deaf ears. An emergency meeting may well be on the cards ahead of its scheduled October gathering.”

In other commodities, gold prices were treading water.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,717.30 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after rising nearly 1 per cent in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,728.60.

“It will be interesting if gold can manage to catapult itself back above US$1,730 as that would suggest – in the short term at least – it has found some favour in the markets,” Mr. Erlam said.

“With a double bottom perhaps forming in gold, a break of US$1,730 could indicate a much more significant corrective move, even if the longer-term trend is still very much against it.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower, trading just above 76 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 76.05 US cents to 76.31 US cents.

Canadian investors will hear from Bank of Canada governor Carolyn Rogers later this morning. Markets are also now awaiting the release of Friday’s August employment figures from Statistics Canada.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major counterparts, edged up 0.1 per cent lower to 109.82, after hitting a high of 110.79 on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 2002, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, the euro was trading down 0.3 per cent at US$0.99795, holding above its lowest level since late 2002 of US$0.9864, ahead of the ECB’s latest rate decision.

Britain’s pound slid 0.4 per cent to US$1.1486, heading back toward the previous day’s 37-year low of US$1.1407, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was modestly lower at 3.25 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 3.

(9:10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is interviewed in Washington on monetary policy.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q2.

(11:40 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Carolyn Rogers presents the Economic Progress Report in Calgary.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press