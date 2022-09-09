Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Friday as indexes looked set to end a three-week losing streak. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up ahead of the latest reading on Canada’s job market.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water in the early premarket period following a positive finish on Thursday. All three are up for the week heading into the Friday session after three straight weeks of losses. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday up 0.9 per cent to mark its highest closing level since late last month.

“Parents are rejoicing back to school time and Wall Street is embracing the consistency in the Fed’s messaging that they will keep at it until the job is done with inflation,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Wall Street is expecting to see some pricing pressure relief with next week’s inflation report, but that shouldn’t derail the current 75 basis-point pace of tightening.”

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the central bank, which makes its next policy decision later this month, the Fed remains “strongly committed” to curbing inflation. However, he also suggested the Fed can avoid the “very high social costs” associated with previous recessions. Markets have priced in an outsized rate move by the Fed for the coming meeting. Mr. Powell’s comments are likely mark the last time markets will hear directly from the central banker before the late-September rate decision.

In Canada, the jobs market moves into focus after the Bank of Canada hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point earlier in the week.

“Employment likely rose by 15,000 in August, stemming back-to-back monthly declines,” Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic said.

“Look for the jobless rate to hold steady at 4.9 per cent. And, with inflation still very much in the spotlight, wages will get plenty of attention. August 2021 saw a decent-sized wage gain, suggesting growth will hold steady at 5.2 per cent year-over-year for a third straight month.”

Friday's small cap stocks to watch

On the corporate side, Canadian investors got earnings from Dollarama before the start of trading.

The Quebec-based retailer said diluted net earnings per share rose more than 37 per cent to 66 cents in the latest quarter from 48 cents a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 18.2 per cent to $1.22-billion. Comparable sales increased 13.2 per cent.

On Wall Street, shares of DocuSign spiked more than 16 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped analysts’ forecasts in the latest quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.51 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.64 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.6 per cent and 1.78 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.53 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.69 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early going but still looked set for a weekly drop as economic worries offset supply concerns.

The day range on Brent was US$88.60 to US$90.89 early Friday morning. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$82.71 to US$85.08. Both are on track for weekly declines of more than 2 per cent.

“After such a long period of supply driving the crude price, it’s demand that appears to be dominating now with traders anticipating a slowdown, maybe even a recession next year,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

“I can only imagine how OPEC+ is taking the recent price moves, with its warnings and token cut seemingly falling on deaf ears. An emergency meeting may well be on the cards ahead of its scheduled October gathering.”

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off the gas supply to Europe if the EU pushes ahead with price caps on Russian gas imports. At the same time, continuing recession concerns weighed on sentiment. COVID-19 restrictions in China also put pressure on prices amid concerns over demand from the worlds second biggest crude consumer.

The city of Chengdu extended a lockdown for most of its more than 21 million residents on Thursday while millions more in other parts of China were told to shun travel during upcoming holidays, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, EU energy ministers met Friday to look for ways to cope with the current energy crisis in Europe, although the talks weren’t expected to result in a final decision.

Elsewhere, gold prices were up and looked set for a weekly gain after four straight weeks of losses, helped by a pullback in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 1.1 per cent to US$1,726.06 per ounce early Friday morning. Prices were up 0.9 per cent so far for the week.

U.S. gold futures gained 1 per cent to US$1,737.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar jumped in early going, trading around 77 US cents, amid improved sentiment in the broader markets and a softer U.S. dollar.

The day range on the loonie is 76.17 US cents to 77.01 US cents.

“Risk sentiment has improved notably in the past couple of days, with another positive close on Wall Street overnight and Asian indices in the black currently,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down about 1 per cent on the day and looked set for a decline of more than 1 per cent for the week, according to figures from Reuters. That would market the first weekly decline for the index in four.

The euro, meanwhile, jumped more than 1 per cent to a three-week high of US$1.01105, a day after the ECB hiked rates by a record 75 basis points. The Japanese yen rose 1.4 per cent to 142.05 yen per U.S. dollar, marking its biggest daily increase in over a month.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.273 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

EU emergency energy summit

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press