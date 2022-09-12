Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Monday as traders await key U.S. inflation data tomorrow. Major European markets were also higher in morning trading. TSX futures were up.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all above water. All three ended a three-week losing streak last week, with the S&P 500 posting a gain of more than 3 per cent for the week, while the Nasdaq advanced more than 4 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 2.6 per cent on the week.

This week, markets will be focused on U.S. inflation figures, scheduled for release before the start of trading on Tuesday. The numbers mark one of the last major inflation indicators before the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the month. Markets are now pricing in a 75-basis-point rate increase from the U.S. central bank. Last week, Fed chair Jerome Powell again emphasized that the central bank remains committed to fighting high inflation.

“I believe that the latest market optimism could be explained by hope to see a second month of softening inflation in the U.S. at this week’s CPI release,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Markets, she said, are expecting to see a pullback in the annual rate of inflation to 8.1 per cent in August, from 8.5 per cent the month before.

“If the data is soft enough, or ideally softer than expected, the equities will likely continue pushing higher this week as well,” she said. “If, however, the data is not as soft as expected, or worse, if we see a higher figure than last month’s read, then last week’s gains in equities will likely be quickly given back.”

In this country, Statistics Canada will release fresh household debt figures for the second quarter before the start of trading.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get earnings from Roots on Tuesday, Ski-Doo maker BRP on Wednesday and Sobeys parent Empire Co. Ltd. on Thursday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.79 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.6 per cent and 1.28 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 1.16-per-cent higher. Markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices steadied as demand concerns amid recession worries and COVID-19 restrictions in China continue to temper sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$91.21 to US$93.80 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$85.16 to US$87.55. Both benchmarks finished up about 4 per cent on Friday.

“Oil prices rebounded late in the week after collapsing more than 5 per cent on Wednesday on renewed global growth concerns,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in an early note.

“With policymakers around the world still hawkish on interest rates, most notably in the US, and China locking down major cities in its zero-tolerance fight against COVID, the demand outlook is weakening.”

In other commodities, gold prices advanced, helped by a softer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,722.79 per ounce by early Monday morning.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,733.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer, helped by improved risk sentiment in the broader market, while its U.S. counterpart traded near a two-week low against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 76.58 US cents to 77.06 US cents in the predawn period.

Canadian investors will get manufacturing sales figures on Wednesday and housing starts numbers a day later.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 1 per cent at 107.8, its lowest in two weeks and down from a two-decade high of 110.79 reached on Wednesday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, managed a three-week high against the U.S. dollar, advancing 1.45 per cent to US$1.0198, its highest since Aug. 17, and well up from a 20-year low of $0.9862 hit last week, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.30 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s National Balance Sheet and Financial Flow Accounts for Q2.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press