Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Tuesday as traders await key inflation data ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve rate decision. Major European markets were also modestly positive. TSX futures advanced.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all up in the early premarket period. All three finished the Monday session higher with the Dow adding more than 200 points while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each finished up more than 1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 1.08 per cent, marking its fourth straight day of gains.

“The last few days have seen a notable improvement in market sentiment,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“It’s not always easy to pinpoint what’s driving such a turnaround but the fact that it’s happening in the days leading up to the U.S. inflation report is certainly interesting. Perhaps last month’s report has given investors confidence that another faster deceleration could be on the cards for August.”

The latest U.S. inflation figures are due before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to seen the annual rate of inflation in the U.S. economy pullback to 8.1 per cent in August versus 8.5 per cent in July.

“A second month of soft inflation read has the power to soften the Fed hawks, and increase the bets of softer rate hikes beyond September,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

The Fed makes is next policy decision on Sept. 21. Markets are expecting the central bank to raise rates by 75 basis points at that meeting.

In this country, investors will get results from retailer Roots ahead of the start of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.25 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.10 per cent. Germany’s Dax gained 0.24 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.39 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.18 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in a choppy session amid continuing supply concerns and improved sentiment in the broader market.

The day range on Brent was US$92.74 to US$94.31 in the predawn period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$86.63 to US$88.95.

“An improvement in risk appetite in the markets combined with a softer [U.S.] dollar may have contributed to the crude recovery,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said in a note.

“Especially when combined with another stall in negotiations between the US and Iran over the nuclear deal and recent warnings from OPEC+ about output.”

Later in the session, traders will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with new figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government numbers follow on Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

A Reuters poll suggests that analysts are expecting to see a fifth week of declines in U.S. crude inventories.

The news agency also reported that , in the United States, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell 8.4 million barrels to 434.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 9, the lowest since October 1984.

In other commodities, gold prices were little changed.

Spot gold was steady at US$1,724.19 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. Prices had hit a two-week high of $1,734.99 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,734.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, trading above 77 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 76.95 US cents to 77.11 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic reports on Tuesday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid 0.2 per cent to 108.06, after falling 0.7 per cent on Monday, the largest daily decline since August 10, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.01405, after hitting a nearly one-month high of $1.0198 on Monday.

The yen advanced 0.4 per cent to 142.29 per U.S. dollar.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 3.329 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

A majority of Twitter Inc’s shareholders have voted in favor of the social media company’s $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, people familiar with the tally told Reuters. The deadline for the shareholder vote on the deal is Tuesday but enough investors had voted by Monday evening for the outcome to be certain, the sources said. - Reuters

Peloton Interactive Inc said co-founder John Foley would step down from his role as the fitness equipment maker’s executive chair “to start a new professional chapter”, effective Sept. 12. Foley, who co-founded Peloton in 2012 with four others, will be replaced by Karen Boone, who was elected to the company’s board in 2019. “Now it is time for me to start a new professional chapter. I have passion for building companies and creating great teams, and I am excited to do that again in a new space,” Foley said on Monday. - Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press