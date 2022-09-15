Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday with traders awaiting more economic data and weighing news that a labour agreement has averted the threat of a disruptive U.S. rail strike. Major European markets were mostly positive in early trading. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all treading water. On Wednesday, all three managed modest gains in the wake of the previous session’s worst day in years. The Nasdaq gained 0.74 per cent while the Dow ended up 0.1 per cent and the S&P 500 added d0.34 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the session up 0.41 per cent.

The rail sector will be in focus after a widespread U.S. rail strike was averted. U.S. President Joe Biden announced early this morning that a tentative agreement has been reached, averting a potentially economically damaging disruption that was set to begin late this week.

Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF and Norfolk Southern had until just after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin.

“It is said that it would be the largest stoppage of its kind since 1992,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note, adding that the disruption would have cost the U.S. economy about US$3-billion a day and raised inflation expectations for the month.

On the economic side, U.S. traders will also get the latest reading on U.S. retail sales ahead of the market open.

In this country, investors will get a reading on the state of the Canadian housing market with the release of August existing home sales and prices from the Canadian Real Estate Association. The numbers are due just ahead of the opening bell.

Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, says that bank’s economists expect July’s 5.3-per-cent decline in existing home sales to moderate to a 1.6-per-cent fall in August.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.18 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.51 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.27 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.27 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.44 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early going as the impact of economic and interest rate worries on demand were offset by continued supply concerns.

The day range on Brent was US$93.13 to US$94.66 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$87.56 to US$89.15.

“Oil prices have steadied a little after rebounding strongly this past wee,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“There are many forces dictating the price action in oil markets right now, with economic uncertainty right up there alongside a potentially unpredictable OPEC+. The stronger [U.S.] dollar is potentially another headwind, with the rally losing steam earlier this week as the greenback surged in the aftermath of the inflation release.”

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency’s most recent forecast suggested crude demand would stall late this year amid global recession concerns before bouncing back strongly next year.

Meanwhile, U.S. weekly crude inventories rose by more than expected last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Inventories were up 2.4 million barrels for the week, exceeding analysts’ forecasts. However, Mr. Erlam noted those numbers “didn’t cause much of a wobble” in the markets. At least some of the increase was the result of the continuing release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Gold prices were down, hit by a stronger U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,688.49 per ounce early Thursday morning, after touching its lowest since July 21 earlier in the session, according to figures from Reuters. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,698.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed, trading around 76 US cents early Thursday morning, while the U.S. dollar held near recent highs against world currencies on expectations of further aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The day range on the loonie is 75.84 US cents to 76.03 US cents.

Canadian investors get existing home sales figures Thursday but the next big economic release comes with fresh inflation figures due from Statistics Canada next Tuesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar was up 0.28 per cent against the yen at 143.58, having fallen 1 per cent on Wednesday on news that the Bank of Japan had checked on exchange rates with banks - a possible preparation for yen buying, Reuters reports.

The euro was back below parity against the greenback, down 0.15 per cent at US$0.99635.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was steady at 109.84, holding Tuesday’s gain of more than 1 per cent.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.447 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 10.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for September

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for August.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for August.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press