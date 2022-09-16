Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Friday with indexes looking set for a negative week as traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures were also in the red.

Futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all underwater in the early premarket period, setting up Wall Street for a losing week. All three saw losses on Thursday. Heading into Friday’s session, the Nasdaq and S&P are both down more than 4 per cent on the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the Thursday session down 0.84 per cent, hitting its lowest level in a week.

“This week has been particularly difficult for traders as the big question on their minds is what the Fed will do next about its monetary policy after the [U.S.] CPI number,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with AvaTrade, said in an early note.

The Federal Reserve makes its next rate decision on Wednesday. Markets are bracing for another 75-basis-point increase, although a hotter-than-forecast reading on inflation earlier this week has some suggesting that a full percentage point hike isn’t out of the question.

“The question is by how much the Fed will increase the interest rate given that inflation isn’t dead yet,” Mr. Aslam said.

“The CPI number released this week came ahead of expectations of 8.1 per cent, and now many in the market are thinking if the Fed will increase the interest rate by a full percentage point. We still hold our position that next week’s Fed’s monetary policy is likely to support the market sentiment as the Fed will only increase the interest rate by 75 basis points.”

Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

On the corporate side, markets were also under further pressure after FedEx Corp. pulled its latest financial forecast, which was issued three months ago, citing deteriorating economic conditions. FedEx said it was cutting costs including shutting some FedEx Office locations, reducing labor hours and consolidating some sorting facilities, Reuters reported. Shares in the company were down nearly 20 per cent in premarket trading early Friday.

In Canada, investors will get housing starts figures for August, with economists expecting to see a decline of more than 3 per cent.

Statistics Canada will also release wholesale trade figures for July before the start of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.38 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.25 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 1.97 per cent and 1.42 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.89 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady but looked set for a decline on the week as rate and economic concerns continue to raise worries about demand.

The day range on Brent was US$90.25 to US$91.96 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$84.27 to US$85.94. Both benchmarks are down more than 1 per cent on the week so far. A weekly loss would be the third in a row for crude.

“Crude prices got knocked again as demand fears intensified after a wrath of economic data shows the U.S. economy is slowing down,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Oil fundamentals are still mostly bearish as China’s demand outlook remains a big question mark and as the inflation fighting Fed seems poised to weaken the U.S. economy.”

Earlier in the week, markets took a hit from the latest forecast from the International Energy Agency, which said it expects demand to stagnate in the final quarter of this year as the global economy slows. However, the forecast also suggested a rebound in demand was likely next year.

In other commodities, gold traded near a two-year low and was set for its worst week in two months as traders await the Fed’s next move.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,661.97 per ounce early Friday morning, after hitting its lowest since April 2020 at US$1,658.30, according to figures from Reuters. Prices were down more than 3 per cent for the week to this point.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,670.50.

“Gold got pummeled ruthlessly after another round of economic data supported the Fed’s case to remain very aggressive with fighting inflation,” Mr. Moya said in a note.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down in early trading, hit by weak global risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart continued to rally ahead of another expected big Fed rate hike next week.

The day range on the loonie is 75.21 US cents to 75.81 US cents.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.5 per cent to 110.26, not far from its two-decade high of 110.79 reached earlier this month, Reuters reports. The index is now up roughly 1 per cent on the week.

The euro was last down 0.5 per cent at US$0.9945, while Britain’s pound fell to a new 37-year low of US$1.1351. New figures on Friday showed retail sales in Britain fell 1.6 per cent in monthly terms in August, the biggest decline since late last year and more than markets had been expecting.

“When you look at the sterling against the [U.S.] dollar, it seems like there are no buyers out there, and economic conditions point out that we are a long way away from reaching a so-called bottom,” AvaTrade’s Naeem Aslam said.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was modestly higher at 3.467 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for July.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press