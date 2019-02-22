Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

U.S. and Canadian stocks are poised to rise Friday amid optimism for successful trade talks between China and America.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, the White House said.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two sides were drafting language for six memorandums of understanding on proposed Chinese reforms, progress that had helped to lift investor sentiment.

The two countries are trying to get a deal before a March 1 deadline, when trade tariffs are set to rise, but there is speculation that deadline could be extended.

“Given that enough headway seems to have been made to warrant a meeting between Trump and the Chinese negotiator today, it appears more likely that the U.S. will not raise the levies, which should help high-beta currencies and equities push higher,” said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS.

However, U.S. data showed its economic outlook was growing cloudy. The. Commerce Department said on Thursday domestic orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft unexpectedly fell 0.7 percent in December.

On the corporate front, shares of Kraft Heinz Co. fell 20 per cent in premarket trading after the food company posted a quarterly loss, disclosed an SEC investigation, slashed its dividend, and wrote down the value of its iconic Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands as it highlighted the tough environment for the packaged food industry. Shares of rivals General Mills, Conagra Brands and Kellogg Co fell between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.

The New York-listed shares of Barrick Gold were down 1.3 per cent in premarket trading amid reports the company is mulling a takeover bid for Newmont Mining Corp., a $19-billion transaction that would represent one of the largest mining deals ever and solidify the Toronto-based company’s position as the world’s largest gold producer. Shares of Newmont rose 3.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Bank shares are in focus as Royal Bank of Canada kicked off the bank earnings season and raised its dividend as it reported quarterly net income of $3.17-billion, up from $3.01-billion a year ago, matching market expectations as market volatility during the period weighed on its earnings. It hiked its quarterly payment to common shareholders by 4 cents to $1.02 per share.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Overseas, earnings from companies drove big stock swings in European markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 and Germany’s DAX gained 0.6 per cent, Britain’s FTSE was up 0.5 per cent and France’s CAC added 0.3 per cent.

Shares in Asia were buoyed by a late rally in Chinese shares, with the main blue-chip index of Chinese shares rising 2.2 per cent.

Chinese shares had faltered earlier amid concern about slowing domestic growth and indications that China would cut its benchmark interest rate only as a last resort to boost the economy.

Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.2 per cent lower after data showed core consumer inflation accelerated in January but remained far from the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

Commodities

Oil prices rose on Friday, supported by OPEC’s ongoing supply cuts and hopes that Washington and Beijing may soon end their trade dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

International Brent crude futures hit a new 2019 high of US$67.60 a barrel, up 53 cents from Thursday’s close.

Further gains were tempered by U.S. crude oil production hitting a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd) and a surge in exports from the country.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were up 51 cents at US$57.48 per barrel but still shy of this week’s US$57.55 per barrel 2019 high.

Gold held steady on Friday, on course for its second straight weekly gain, with weak economic data from the United States compounding worries about a global slowdown while investors await concrete signals on U.S.-China trade talks.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,322.06 per ounce. The metal was headed for a second straight weekly increase, up almost 0.1 per cent this week, having scaled a 10-month peak at US$1,346.73 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,329.1 per ounce.

Story continues below advertisement

“The market is expecting the dollar to weaken. We expect growth in the U.S. to slow,” said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up slightly near 75.7 cents US.

“The USD/CAD has held above the 200-day moving average at 1.3154 for the second consecutive day. [Bank of Canada Governor Stephen] Poloz’s speech stuck to the data-dependent mode, with the path to neutral rate levels over time ‘highly uncertain,’ ” said Elsa Lignos, with RBC Europe Ltd.

The U.S. dollar index was little changed versus six major currencies, but was set for its biggest weekly fall in a month. The U.S. unit, which was increasingly sought as a refuge for investors against the backdrop of the U.S.-China trade spat, has been pressured recently on signs of a breakthrough in talks.

As well, Thursday’s U.S. economic data showed an unexpected decline in core capital goods orders, bolstering expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks to watch

Canadian construction and engineering firm SNC Lavalin reported a quarterly loss on Friday as it took a $1.2-billion charge related to its oil and gas business. The company also lowered its quarterly dividend by 18.7 cents per share to 10 cents. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.6-billion or $9.11 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $52.4-million or 30 cents per share a year earlier.

Intel Corp. was up 2.9 per cent after Morgan Stanley lifted its rating to “overweight,” citing the chipmaker’s appointment of a new CEO.

Hudson’s Bay Co. said late Thursday is closing all 37 of its Home Outfitters stores in Canada as well as up to 20 of its Saks Off 5th outlets in the United States as the retailer races to revive its sagging fortunes.

Canada’s Magna International Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, benefiting from its complete vehicles segment and power and vision unit which contains its electric vehicle investments. Excluding one-time items, Magna earned $1.63 per share, ahead of consensus analyst expectation of $1.59 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income attributable to Magna fell to $456-million, or $1.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $559-million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier. The Aurora, Ont.-based company said total sales rose 4.7 per cent to $10.14-billion.

Home Capital Group Inc. says its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its mortgage originations climbed 85 per cent. The alternative mortgage lender says it earned $35.8 million or 46 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $30.6 million or 38 cents per share in the same quarter in 2017. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 43 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Story continues below advertisement

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has shifted its pricing strategy for its non-food merchandise, dropping promotional discounting and instead keeping prices at a steady rate – which limited the retailer’s fourth-quarter sales gains, which is reported Thursday. Loblaw’s fourth-quarter profit jumped to $221-million or 59 cents a share from $31-million or 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose to $11.22-billion from $10.99-billion.

Earnings include: AutoNation Inc., Barnes Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Chorus Aviation Inc., Cott Corp., Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc., Enerplus Corp., Groupe TVA Inc., Home Capital Group Inc., Magna International Inc., Mason Graphite Inc., KBR Inc., Leap Therapeutics Inc., Learning Tree International Inc., MDC Partners Inc., Pinetree Capital Ltd., Pinnacle West Capital Corp., Royal Bank of Canada, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., Salon Media Group Inc., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Wayfair Inc.

Economic news

Canada reports retail sales for December. The consensus estimate is for an unchanged reading, or down 0.5 per cent when excluding automobiles.

U.S. releases its Monetary Policy Report.

Ottawa tentatively expected to release its budget balance statistics for December.

With files from Reuters