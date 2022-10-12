Equities

Wall Street futures ticked higher early Wednesday as traders await minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting later in the day and look ahead to fresh inflation numbers. Major European markets were narrowly mixed. TSX futures were positive after Canada’s key index saw sharp losses in the previous session.

Futures linked to the three key Wall Street indexes were above water in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq lost 1.1 per cent while the S&P 500 slid 0.65 per cent. The Dow managed a 0.12-per-cent gain. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session down nearly 2 per cent with energy stocks suffering.

“There is growing pessimism in the markets now and with some big data points to come from the U.S. this week, not to mention the start of earnings season,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

Traders are now looking ahead to the release Thursday of fresh U.S. inflation figures. Markets are expecting to see a slight pullback, with the annual rate of inflation in September forecast to come in at 8.1 per cent. This afternoon, markets will get the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which saw the powerful U.S. central bank again hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point. The minutes are due at 2 p.m. ET.

“Since then both the U.S. dollar, as well as U.S. rates, have continued to push on to new multi-year highs, as markets increasingly price in the prospect of more hikes, on the back of a slew of hawkish comments from various Fed policymakers since that meeting concluded,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note.

“This suggests that anything the minutes might tell us is unlikely to surprise given how long ago that meeting was.”

In this country, The Globe’s David Milstead and James Bradshaw report Cameco Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s renewables company will acquire nuclear company Westinghouse Electric Co. for US$4.5-billion plus more than US$3-billion in assumed debt. The seller is another Brookfield unit, Brookfield Business Partners, which says it’s had a sixfold return on its 2018 investment.

After the close of trading, B.C.-based fashion retailer Aritzia reports results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.11 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.10 per cent. Markets have been on edge after the Bank of England confirmed it would end bond market intervention on Friday, as originally plan. Germany’s DAX slid 0.03 per cent. Franc’s CAC 40 added 0.10 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished off 0.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.78 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were relatively steady after dropping about 2 per cent in the previous session with supply concerns underpinning sentiment while a strong U.S. dollar put a cap on gains.

The day range on Brent was US$93.33 to US$95.06 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$88.27 to US$89.85.

“Cross-asset volatility is running relatively high again,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.

“Despite fundamentals auguring higher for oil and a rather hefty production cut OPEC backstop, any breakdown in risk assets may continue to hurt oil prices until some semblance of bottom forms in risk assets.”

Last week, members of the OPEC+ group surprised markets with a decision to cut their output target by 2 million barrels a day, renewing supply concerns.

Later Wednesday, markets will get the first to two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with new figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government numbers follow Thursday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were steady ahead of the release of the latest Fed minutes.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,667.60 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after hitting a one-week low on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 per cent at US$1,675.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly higher while its U.S. counterpart managed a fresh 24-year high against the yen.

The day range on the loonie was 72.30 US cents to 72.60 US cents in the premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Wednesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar reached as high as 146.39 yen in early Asia trade, the first time at that level since August 1998. It was last up 0.2% at 146.18, according to figures from Reuters.

Elsewhere, Britain’s pound fell to a two-week low of US$1.0925 in early Asia trading after the Bank of England reiterated that it plans to end its emergency bond-buying program by week’s end. The pound steadied after a Financial Times report suggested that Bank of England has privately indicated to lenders than it was prepared to extend purchases.

The euro slumped to its weakest since Sept. 29 overnight at US$0.9670 and remained not far from that level, trading flat on the day at US$0.9715, Reuters reports.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.925 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 am ET) U.S. Producer Price Index for September.

(2 pm ET) FOMC Minutes from September 20-21 meeting

Two-day G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Washington begins.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press