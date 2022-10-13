Equities

Wall Street futures posted tentative gains early Thursday ahead of the release of key inflation figures. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were relatively muted. On Wednesday, all three posted modest losses in a choppy session with the S&P 500 falling 0.33 per cent while the Dow slid 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 0.09 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.06 per cent.

Key Thursday will be the morning release of the September U.S. inflation figures. Minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, released Wednesday afternoon, suggested the U.S. central bank plans to keep hiking interest rates until price pressures are under control. Economists are expecting to see the annual rate of U.S. inflation slide to 8.1 per cent in September, from 8.3 per cent a month earlier.

“One important thing that traders need to keep in mind is that this particular [Fed] meeting happened ahead of the U.S. CPI numbers,” AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.

“This means that the Fed didn’t get to see a fresh reading of the US CPI number. The data is due today, and it is likely to bring significant volatility for markets. It is anticipated that inflation pressure could remain elevated. However, we may not see the same sort of pace that we experienced earlier this year.”

That, he said, is likely the result of oil prices coming down from recent peaks and the Fed’s hawkish policy stand slowing the economy.

The figures are due at 8:30 a.m.

In this country, The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports the International Monetary Fund said it expects “substantial further cooling” of the Canadian economy, and advised the federal and provincial governments to refrain from spending windfall revenues as the country teeters on the edge of recession. In a report published on Wednesday, IMF staff predicted the Canadian economy will grow 1.5 per cent in 2023, down from a projected 3.3 per cent this year.

On the corporate side, Vancouver-based fashion retailer Aritzia reported a 16-per-cent increase in second-quarter profit, helped by gains in retail and e-commerce sales. The company says it earned $46.3-million or 40 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, up from $39.8-million or 35 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was $82.6-million or 44 cents per share, compared with $72.9-million or 39 cents per share in the prior year. The results were released after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.23 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.50 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.60 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.87 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher on supply concerns after OPEC+ cut output last week, prompting the International Energy Agency to warn that the move could tip the global economy into recession.

The day range on Brent was US$92.19 to US$93.40 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$86.88 to US$88.03.

Last week, OPEC+ surprised markets by agreeing to cut supply by 2 million barrels a day. In a report released early Thursday, the IEA said that move has driven up prices and could push the world economy inro recession.

“The relentless deterioration of the economy and higher prices sparked by an OPEC+ plan to cut supply are slowing world oil demand,” the Paris-based agency said.

“With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,” it added in its monthly oil report.

Meanwhile, traders will get more weekly U.S. inventory figures later in the session from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Late Wednesday, industry group American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories rose by about 7.1 million barrels last week, raising concerns about weakening demand.

In other commodities, gold prices moved in a tight range.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,668.59 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,674.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher while its U.S. counterpart gained against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.27 US cents to 72.47 US cents by early Thursday morning.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Thursday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 113.29 ahead of the latest U.S. inflation figures being released, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound slid 0.1 per cent to US$1.10860 as markets await the Friday deadline for the Bank of England to end its emergency bond-buying program. Reports have suggested the program could be extended if conditions warrant such a move.

The euro was flat at US$0.96965.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.899 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(830 am ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week ended Oct. 8.

(830 am. ET) U.S. consumer prices for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press