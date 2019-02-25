Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

U.S. and Canadian stock markets are set for a strong opening Monday after news that U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed trade tariffs on Chinese goods as talks between the two countries continue.

Mr. Trump said there has been “substantial progress” in the talks and as a result he would suspend the new tariffs, but he didn’t specify a new deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s tweeted remarks are the clearest sign yet that the United States and China are moving towards a deal to end a trade war that has dragged on for months, dragging on global growth and disrupting markets.

The remarks were set to embolden larger, risk-averse investors to make solid moves after weeks of guesswork on the direction of the U.S.-Sino trade talks, analysts said.

“The people sitting on the fence and previously weren’t sure have come out,” said David Madden of CMC Markets. “We could see a continuation of the upwards move, on a more aggressive rate than we have previously seen it.”

Gold stocks will be on the minds of investors Monday after Canada’s Barrick Gold made a formal offer to buy its U.S. rival Newmont Mining in an all-stock deal valued at $17.8-billion. Barrick’s U.S.-listed shares were down 1.3 per cent in premarket trading while Newmont’s shares rose nearly 2 per cent.

In other big corporate news, GE announced it would sell its biopharma business to Danaher for US$21.4-billion.

Overseas, hopes for an end to the U.S.-China trade war led Europe and Asian markets higher.

European stocks climbed 0.4 per cent to their highest since October, led by a 0.3-per-cent bump in Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX, where China-exposed sectors from industrials to autos made ground. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.02 per cent as Prime Minister Theresa May delayed a Brexit vote and France’s CAC was up 0.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7 per cent to the highest since October. It is up 10 per cent for the year so far.

Chinese blue chips scaled their highest in eight months on the back of a 6-per-cent gain, their biggest daily increase since July 2015. They are up nearly a quarter this year.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei also gaining, climbing half a percent to its highest since December.

Commodities

Oil prices edged up on Monday toward a 2019 high achieved last week as sanctions and political uncertainty tightened supply in several producer countries and U.S.-China talks appeared headed toward success.

But record U.S. exports and continued anxiety over poor economic data worldwide this year may curb gains.

Story continues below advertisement

International Brent crude oil futures were at US$67.28 a barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.24 per cent, from their last close. On Friday, they briefly touched their highest levels since Nov. 16 at US$67.73 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$57.39 per barrel, up 13 cents, or 0.23 per cent, from their last settlement. WTI futures marked their highest since Nov. 16 at US$57.81 a barrel.

“Risk appetite across global markets should improve as President Trump extends the deadline of trade talks with China,” Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

“Supply risk is ever present with Venezuelan tensions brewing a notch higher ... the National Oil Corp. in Libya refusing to start production at the El Sharara field,” he added, while also citing uncertainty over elections in top African oil exporter Nigeria.

Gold prices edged up on Monday as the dollar fell against the yuan after Mr. Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while palladium surged to a record high. A strong yuan makes bullion cheaper for world’s leading consumer – China.

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.689 yuan against the dollar, after hitting its highest level since mid-July.

Story continues below advertisement

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,330.26 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,332.70.

Mr. Trump’s extension of tariff deadline has weakened the dollar, driving gold up, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, OANDA.

“Gold, as it moves into the European and New York trading session, might come under pressure from the stock market,” Mr. Halley said, adding that there won’t be any sustained downward pressure until there is more information on the trade deal.

Meanwhile, spot palladium rose as high as US$1,507.50 per ounce, propelled by a stark supply deficit, and was last up 0.5 per cent at $1,506.50. Platinum, which rose to its highest since late November, was up 0.4 per cent at US$846.50 per ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up Monday, trading at the 76.2 US cents level as oil prices rose.

Story continues below advertisement

“USD/CAD is poised to test key long-term trendline support at $1.3107 (76.29 US cents) after Friday’s break below the 200-day moving average at $1.3156 (76.01 US cents),” said RBC Capital Markets.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures it against a basket of other currencies, fell 0.1 per cent to 96.390 as investors sold and bought currencies considered riskier.

“You couldn’t get a more ‘risk on’ ranking of G10 currencies than we have this morning,” said Kit Juckes, Societe Generale’s foreign exchange analyst, citing gains for the Australian and New Zealand dollars and the Swedish and Norwegian crowns.

With the dollar weaker and optimism improving, emerging- market currencies also rose, with the South African rand strengthening 1 per cent.

The positive news on the China-U.S. trade front boosted Treasuries with the 10-year yield rising to 2.673 per cent. In Canada, the 10-year bond yield was up at 1.916 per cent.

Stocks to watch

Story continues below advertisement

Warren Buffett said on Monday that his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. overpaid in the merger that created Kraft Heinz Co. Berkshire and Brazilian firm 3G Capital had teamed up in 2015 to combine the former Kraft Foods with their H.J. Heinz. They own about half of the merged company, with Berkshire holding a 26.7-per-cent stake. “We overpaid for Kraft,” Buffett said on CNBC television. “I was wrong in a couple of ways on Kraft Heinz.” Buffett spoke four days after Kraft Heinz took a US$15.4-billion writedown for its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands and other assets, slashed its dividend, and said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was probing its accounting. Kraft Heinz also said a turnaround likely wasn’t imminent. Kraft Heinz tumbled 27.5 per cent on Friday, causing Berkshire to lose US$4.3-billion on its stake. Its shares were down 0.9 per cent in premarket trading and Berkshire shares were down 0.7 per cent.

Roche is buying U.S.-based gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics for US$4.3-billion after developments in this area convinced the Swiss drugmaker to “step up,” Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Monday. Spark’s shares jumped 120 per cent in premarket trading to US$113.53 from its close of US$51.56 on Friday.

Theratechnologies is buying targeted oncology company Katana Biopharma Inc. for $6.9-million.

Earnings include: CLP Holdings Ltd.; First National Financial Corp.; MCAN Mortgage Corp.; North American Construction Group Inc.; Pengrowth Energy Corp.; Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for December. The Street expects an increase of 0.4 per cent from November.

With files from Reuters