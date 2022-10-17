Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Monday as traders brace for a wave of earnings from big-name companies through the week. Major European markets were modestly higher. TSX futures were also up.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three key indexes were all above water following a volatile week, which saw the S&P 500 post its fourth weekly decline in five. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed out Friday’s session down 1.54 per cent.

“Traders are going to remain focused on the big earnings reports which will be rolling in this week,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with AviTrade, said in an early note.

“When it comes to earnings, the focus is one important factor and that is how much of a downward revision we are going to see in their outlooks, given that inflation is still very anchored in its place.”

Ahead of Monday’s opening bell, Bank of America reports its latest results. Last week, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo each reported solid results while Morgan Stanley’s trading revenue numbers disappointed, Mr. Aslam said. Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report on Tuesday.

Later in the week, Wall Street will get results from big names like Netflix, Tesla and IBM.

In this country, the Bank of Canada releases its business outlook and consumer expectations surveys ahead of the central bank’s Oct. 26 policy announcement. The reports are due at 10:30 a.m. ET.

“Changes to inflation expectations will be a focal point in today’s BoC’s Business Outlook Survey as we look for hints on how much further the central bank will go with interest rate hikes,” RBC Capital Markets, LLC Daria Parkhomenko, vice president, RBC Capital Markets, said.

“Longer-run price expectations likely ticked lower in the latest update, with separate surveys from the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses suggesting that wage and price plans already peaked earlier this summer.”

Later in the week, Statistics Canada releases September inflation figures. Economists are expecting to see the annual rate of inflation tick lower to 7 per cent

“Measures of ‘core’ inflation were likely stickier, with year-over-year price growth excluding food and energy products expected to increase in September, and the BoC’s preferred ‘median’ and ‘trim’ core CPI measures are not expected to repeat the small dip in August,” Ms. Parkhomenko said.

“Core inflation isn’t likely to meaningfully slow until December.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.48 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 with Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt expected to deliver a fiscal statement later in the day. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.43 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.15 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early going, helped by China’s decision to underpin its economy by rolling over liquidity measures.

The day range on Brent was US$91.24 to US$93.04 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$85.18 to US$86.92.

Reuters reported early Monday that China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month, a move analysts suggest could indicate the bank intends to maintain loose monetary policy.

“Beijing should provide more economic stimulus, focusing on supporting consumption rather than investing,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Oil should run with that.”

In other commodities, gold prices gained, helped by a pause in the U.S. dollar rally.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,648.91 per ounce. Gold posted its biggest weekly decline since July last week, Reuters reported.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at US$1,655.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer in early going while its U.S. counterpart took a breather in its rally against other major currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 71.95 US cents to 72.46 US cents.

Traders will get the Bank of Canada business outlook and consumer expectations surveys just after the markets open on Monday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar was little changed on the day, trading around 113. The euro hovered at US$0.9728, up 0.1 per cent, while the Swiss franc gained 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar to hold at 1.0025 francs, having hit parity on Friday, according to figures from Reuters.

The U.S. dollar index eased to 112.93.

Britain’s pound rallied as markets await the release of more fiscal plans by the new finance minister. The pound was last up 0.7 per cent against the dollar at US$1.12460.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.957 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

CACEIS, the asset servicing business owned by French bank Credit Agricole and Spanish bank Santander, has struck a preliminary deal to buy the European asset servicing business of RBC Investor Services. The acquisition, due to be completed by the end of the third quarter in 2023, would result in CACEIS having about 4.8 trillion euros ($4.7-trillion) worth of assets under custody and 3.5 trillion euros of assets under administration, CACEIS said on Monday.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations for Q3 is released.

(4 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Governor Carolyn Rogers speaks at the 25th anniversary event for Toronto Centre.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press