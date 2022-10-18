Equities

Wall Street futures jumped early Tuesday morning as traders look to build on the previous session’s gains with more big-name earnings on deck. Major European markets were also positive, helped by Britain’s U-turn on fiscal policy. TSX futures also gained.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to all three key indexes were sharply higher, with Nasdaq futures adding 2 per cent at one stage while Dow futures advanced by triple digits. On Monday, the Nasdaq ended up more than 2 per cent while the S&P 500 rose 2.65 per cent and the Dow gained 1.86 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 1.61 per cent.

“Earnings remain the focus across corporate America while simmering concerns about the path of the Fed and the lack of a pivot from the hawkish stance takes a back seat for now,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Expectations are low for this earning season, with many challenges, the hawkish Fed notwithstanding.”

On Monday, sentiment got a lift from better-than-forecast results from Bank of America. Goldman Sachs reports on Tuesday morning. After the bell, markets will get results from Netflix.

“For Q3, Netflix said it hoped to start adding back subscribers, with hopes that they will see growth of 1 million, reversing the decline in Q2,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note. “For Q3 revenue forecasts were lower than expected at $7.84-billion, although it’s still a 4.7-per-cent increase on the same quarter a year ago.”

In this country, investors will get September housing starts figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. ahead of the start of trading. The Street is expecting an annualized rate decline of 1.4 per cent.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.79 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.94 per cent. Markets got a boost at the start of the week after Britain’s new finance minister reversed most of the tax cuts announced just weeks earlier, easing concerns about funding the measures.

Germany’s DAX added 1.37 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.71 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early going, with a softer U.S. dollar being offset by continued concerns about demand in China amid measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The day range on Brent was US$91.35 to US$92.66 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$85 to US$86.51.

“It’s been another turbulent few weeks in oil markets from global growth concerns to super-sized OPEC+ output cuts and it seems they’re yet to fully settle down,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Brent has seen lows of US$82 and highs of US$98 so perhaps what we’re now seeing is it finding its feet somewhere in the middle. Whether that will satisfy the oil alliance only time will tell but there will be some relief that it’s not back in triple figures already, even if that is a result of the ever-worsening economic outlook.”

Crude drew some support early Tuesday from a softer U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, fell to its lowest since Oct. 6. A weaker dollar makes crude less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Elsewhere, traders continue to watch developments in China, where the government continues with measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. crude inventory reports with the release of fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Institute. More officials figures follow Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Analysts polled by Reuters are expect to see a weekly increase in crude inventories of about 1.6 million barrels for the week of ended Oct. 14.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were up, also supported by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,653.31 per ounce by early Tuesday morning.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at US$1,658.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed while its U.S. counterpart took a breather against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.69 US cents to 73.22 US cents in the predawn period.

Traders will get fresh housing starts figures early Tuesday morning from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, including sterling, the euro and the yen, was down 0.1% at 111.99, after hitting its lowest level since Oct. 6, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound, meanwhile, paused after rallying about 2 per cent on Monday on the U.K. fiscal turnaround. The pound was last down 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.1340.

The euro was last up 0.1 per cent at US$0.9855.

More company news

Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown. The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft’s total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30. The company had said in July that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for August.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for October.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press