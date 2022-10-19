Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher Wednesday after two days of solid gains with better-than-expected results from Netflix helping underpin sentiment. Major European markets were down modestly. TSX futures were also slightly lower as markets await fresh inflation figures.

Futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes were all just above break even in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, all three managed a second straight day of solid gains with the S&P 500 and Dow each adding more than 1 per cent while the Nasdaq closed up 0.9 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite index ended up 0.95 per cent.

“Back-to-back gains for stocks were powered by another round of strong earnings and a mixed round of economic data that suggests the economy is softening,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“This is an impressive bear-market rally that will likely get faded as the Fed is nowhere near ready to downshift its tightening pace,” he said.

Shares of Netflix were up roughly 12 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it attracted 2.4 million new customers in its most recent quarter, more than double Wall Street forecasts. The company also said it expects to add 4.5 million in the fourth quarter. The results were released after Tuesday’s closing bell.

“Netflix shares have a lot to recover, as the share price lost up to 75 per cent of its value since last November and is trading with 65-per-cent discount compared to last year peak levels,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

Later in the day, Wall Street will get a survey of regional economic conditions when the Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET. In earnings, Tesla and IBM both report after the close.

In this country, inflation is front and centre. Statistics Canada releases its reading on September consumer prices ahead of the start of trading. It will be the last major piece of economic news before the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement on Oct. 26.

“Headline inflation readings have been declining since early summer as gasoline and oil prices retrench,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said. “RBC Economics expects the rate to tick lower again, to 6.7 per cent in September.”

However, she also said core measures are likely to be stickier.

“Our economists expect year-over-year price growth excluding food and energy products increased in September and the BoC’s preferred ‘median’ and ‘trim’ core CPI measures are not expected to repeat the small dip in August,” she said.

Ahead of the report, she said, RBC economists are expecting the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates by half a percentage point, although that could be changed to another 75-basis-point hike if the inflation headline comes in higher than expected.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.36 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slumped 0.46 per cent. New figures showed Britain’s annual inflation rate came in at 10.1 per cent in September, up from 9.9 per cent in August. Germany’s DAX fell 0.31 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was flat.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.38 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early going, helped by improved broader market sentiment and signs of renewed demand in China.

The day range on Brent was US$89.32 to US$90.99 in the premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$82.59 to US$84.18. On Tuesday, Brent fell 1.7 per cent while WTI lost 3.1 per cent.

“After a slight oil market bounce in Asia, which I chalk up to a favourable cross-asset correlation, the reality is traders know the Biden administration and the FOMC still have oil prices on the radar,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Both could be problematic for oil bulls over the near term. Ahead of the U.S. election, the administration could be happy to keep the SPR taps open, and even if push came to shove, the White House could place export limits to keep a lid on domestic gasoline prices.”

Crude prices were helped early Wednesday by signs of improved demand in China despite ongoing concern about the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.

Reuters reports that private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) won additional crude oil import quota for 2022 of 10 million tonnes and state-run ChemChina received a further quota of 4.28 million tonnes. That is equal to about 104 million barrels.

Later Wednesday morning, markets will get weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analysts are expecting to see crude stocks rise by about 1.4 million barrels, marking a second weekly increase.

Figures released late Tuesday by industry group American Petroleum Institute suggested a weekly decline in crude inventories of 1.3 million barrels. Analysts had been forecasting an increase of about 1.4 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

Gold prices, meanwhile, hit a three week low as the U.S. dollar firmed.

Spot gold slid 0.8 per cent to US$1,639.40 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, hitting its lowest level since Sept. 28.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 per cent at US$1,646.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower while its U.S. counterpart bounced off two week lows against a group of peers.

The day range on the loonie was 72.53 US cents to 72.90 US cents in the early premarket period.

Canadian investors get fresh inflation numbers ahead of the opening bell, which are expected to show a pullback in consumer prices.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, added 0.46 per cent to 112.49, after dropping to the lowest since Oct. 6 at 111.76 on Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.12500 after new numbers showed the annual rate of inflation edged back into double digits, hitting 10.1 per cent in September.

The euro, meanwhile, dropped 0.45 per cent to US$0.98175, retreating from Tuesday’s high of US$0.98755, a level last seen on Oct. 6, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.061 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indexes for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for September.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press