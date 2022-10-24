Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Monday after a winning week with earnings from some of the biggest tech names due in the days ahead. Major European markets were mostly positive but off early highs. TSX futures were weaker as traders look ahead to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all underwater. Last week, all three saw their best week since June with the Nasdaq adding more than 5 per cent. The S&P 500 and Dow were up more than 4 per cent on the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the Friday session up 1.5 per cent and was up on the week.

“U.S. stock futures are trading modestly lower as traders try to push their luck after the U.S. stock indices recorded their best week on Friday since June this year,” AviTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said in an early note.

“The stock market has been getting hammered for several months as investors have numerous concerns. However, one of those concerns has failed to materialize significantly, and that is the third quarter’s earnings.”

He said traders went into the current reporting period fearing gloomy projections from companies However, he said, the situation with respect to earnings has helped bolster markets.

This week, markets get results from Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft after Tuesday’s close. Facebook-parent Meta reports on Wednesday. Apple and Amazon both report on Friday.

In Canada, Shopify reports on Thursday while Air Canada reports on Friday.

Meanwhile, interest rates are front and centre with the Bank of Canada expected to deliver a big hike when it makes its next policy announcement on Wednesday morning.

The Globe’s Mark Rendell reports this morning that Governor Tiff Macklem has been unambiguous in recent weeks that interest rates need to keep rising to get prices under control. Markets are pricing in a high probability that he will announce another 75-basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, although some forecasters argue that a smaller 50-basis-point move is more likely.

Later in the week, markets also get a policy announcement from the European Central Bank. That central bank is also expected to deliver a big rate increase as it looks to combat high inflation.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.42 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.36 per cent and 0.41 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 6.36 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices fell in early going after new figures showed weaker demand in China, one of the world’s top crude consumers.

The day range on Brent was US$91.22 to US$94.27 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$82.63 to US$85.85.

Reuters reported that, while China’s crude imports were higher than August, new figures showed September imports were down 2 per cent from the same month a year earlier. Traders have been closely watching the impact of China’s zero-COVID policy on demand in the country.

“The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in September,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were also lower, weighed down by a firmer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,650.77 per ounce early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,653.80.

“U.S. yields could play in favour of gold if we really start seeing material easing in Fed expectations,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “But the latter is data dependent.”

Reports last week suggested the Fed was likely to deliver another big rate hike at its next meeting before beginning the debate on when and how to begin pulling back on future increases.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker in early going on a decline in crude prices and tepid risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart advanced against major world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.74 US cents to 73.49 US cents in the predawn period.

Markets are awaiting the Bank of Canada policy decision on Wednesday followed by new GDP figures on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar made gains against major currencies, with the euro down 0.3 per cent at US$0.9829, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound wavered on news former prime minister Boris Johnson had dropped out of running for British prime minister and was last up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1323, off an overnight high above US$1.14.

Japan’s yen was last at 149.22 per U.S. dollar, down nearly 1 per cent on the day against the greenback.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 4.192 early Monday morning.

More company news

Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9 per cent in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world’s largest auto market. The price cuts, posted in listings on the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s China website on Monday, are the first by Tesla in China in 2022, and come after Tesla began offering limited incentives to buyers who opted for Tesla’s insurance last month. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press