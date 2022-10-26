Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Wednesday with tech shares under pressure on the back of disappointing results from Google-parent Alphabet and more big-name earnings on the horizon. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were modestly positive with all eyes on the Bank of Canada as traders await this morning’s rate decision.

Futures linked to the three key indexes were in the red in early going, with Nasdaq futures off more than 1 per cent. All three managed a positive finish on Tuesday with the Nasdaq adding 2.25 per cent while the Dow closed up 1.07 per cent and the S&P 500 added 1.63 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the day up 0.94 per cent.

Early Wednesday, shares of Alphabet were down about 6 per cent in premarket trading after the company after third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of forecasts.

The company also signalled weakness in the digital ad market as recession concerns stalk the global economy. Google’s advertising revenue was $54.48 billion in the third quarter, compared with US$53.13-billion last year. Ad sales on streaming video site YouTube also declined to US$7.07-billion, from US$7.2-billion in the prior-year quarter. Similarly, Microsoft Corp forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets across its business units. Both companies reported after Tuesday’s closing bell.

“The saga of mega tech earnings isn’t over, as we will have giants like Amazon and Apple to report their earnings this week, and their results could take a further serious toll on the risk sentiment,” AviTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.

On Wednesday, investors will get results from Facebook-parent Meta Platforms after the close of trading.

In this country, the morning’s big story is the Bank of Canada’s rate decision. Markets are braced for another big rate hike. Economists are divided on the magnitude with some suggesting a 75-basis-point increase is likely given stubbornly high inflation. Others are suggesting a pullback to 50 basis points after the previous three-quarter point hike. The policy announcement is due at 10 a.m. The central bank will also release its quarterly monetary policy report, offering a view of the economic outlook. A news conference is also scheduled for this morning.

“Market pricing and several other forecasters have shifted towards a 75-basis-point hike (~68bp priced) for today’s meeting after the roughly consensus CPI report last week,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

“Our Canada rates team have maintained their 50-basis-point forecast, though call it a very close call between 50bp and 75bp.”

She noted the Canadian economy is slowing but inflation is still too high to prevent another aggressive hike.

“A 50bp move would leave room for the policy cycle to extend longer if warranted by incoming data, while a 75bp increase could be interpreted as a nod to the currency and lead some market participants to believe that firmer core inflation readings and more hawkish rhetoric south of the border was more influential than domestic developments,” she said.

Live updates: Bank of Canada expected to deliver sixth consecutive interest rate hike

On the corporate side, CN Rail hiked its outlook for the year after reporting gains in revenue and adjusted profit in the third quarter. Quarterly revenue rose to $4.51-billion for the quarter was up from $3.59-billion last year.

The railway says it now expects to deliver free cash flow of about $4.2-billion for the year, up from a range of between $3.7-billion and $4-billion it gave in an April guidance. CN also said it now expects to deliver adjusted, diluted earnings per share growth of about 25 per cent, up from the 15 to 20 per cent it guided in April.

CP Rail reports later Wednesday. Other Canadian companies releasing earnings include Crescent Point and West Fraser.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.13 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.56 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.34 per cent and France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.02 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady with supply concerns and a weaker U.S. dollar helping offset rising U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$92.06 to US$93.80 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$84.14 to US$85.86.

Late Tuesday, new figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 4.5 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 21. That was more than markets had been forecasting.

More official figures are due later this morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

However, OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said persistent indications of tight market supply continue to underpin prices.

“Saudi energy minister [Abdulaziz bin Salman] noted that they need to retain spare oil capacity,” he said.

“On Halliburton’s earnings conference call they stated that oil and gas supply is tight for the foreseeable future. Earlier Valero said that U.S. fuel demand has surpassed 2019 levels.”

He also noted that the U.S. dollar rally “hit a wall and that should provide a boost for all commodities.”

In other commodities, gold prices were up.

Spot gold gained 0.7 per cent to US$1,663.26 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,667.10.

“With the bearish positioning for gold prices, the possibility of a strong near-term rally could be on the table if any indications of a rate slowdown is presented from the Fed,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher ahead of this morning’s Bank of Canada rate decision while its U.S. counterpart pulled back on world markets amid expectations of less aggressive Fed moves in the months ahead.

The day range on the loonie was 73.32 US cents to 73.97 US cents early Wednesday morning.

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision is due at 10 a.m. ET.

On world markets, euro rose 0.66 per cent to US$1.0042, the highest since Sept. 20. Britain’s pound rose 1.05 per cent to US$1.1592, its best since Sept. 14, and the U.S. dollar also fell against the Japanese yen, sliding 0.6 per cent to 146.9, according to figures from Reuters.

“It’s a continuation of the (U.S. dollar) sell-off that we’ve seen since the end of last week. Markets are anticipating a potential slowdown in the pace of Fed hiking,” Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG, told Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.063 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for September.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and Monetary Policy Report (with press conference to follow at 11 a.m.)

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press