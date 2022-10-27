Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday despite a drop in shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms on the back of a disappointing forecast. Major European markets were mostly lower ahead of the latest rate decision from the European Central Bank. TSX shares were positive.

In the early premarket period, Dow and S&P futures were up while Nasdaq futures traded below the break-even mark. On Wednesday, the Dow finished mostly flat while the S&P 500 fell 0.74 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 2.04 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index bucked the trend, finishing up 0.96 per cent after the Bank of Canada opted for a half percentage point rate hike instead of a three-quarter point increase.

Early Thursday, shares of Meta sank roughly 20 per cent after the company forecast a weak holiday quarter and more losses from Metaverse investments next year. Meta forecast fourth-quarter revenue in the range of US$30-billion to US$32.5-billion, under analysts’ estimates of US$32.2-billion, according to the Refinitiv data.

“Big-tech earnings are showing that margin pressures have arrived,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Cracks in the economy are here. Tighter financial conditions are not going away. Meanwhile, inflation and labor stats are not declining fast enough to support a Fed downshift just yet.”

More big tech results are due after Thursday’s close with earnings from Amazon and Apple.

In this country, Shopify releases its latest results before the start of trading. This week, The Globe and Mail reported that stores on Shopify Inc. shut down or left the e-commerce platform at an increasing rate in each of the past three years, with just 34 per cent of stores surviving a full year on average, according to a Globe analysis, showing the company is facing a growing problem with customer retention.

In its latest quarter, Shopify said third-quarter revenue rose 22 per cent to US$1.4-billion. Analysts had expected US$1.34-billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Elsewhere, The Globe’s Jeffrey Jones reports that Teck Resources Ltd. is exiting the oil sands business with a $1-billion sale of its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc. to concentrate on its base metals operations. In the largest oil-sands transaction in years, Suncor will acquire Vancouver-based Teck’s 21.3-per-cent interest, boosting its share to 75.4 per cent and further consolidating oil sands holdings in the region at a time of high oil prices. France’s TotalEnergies owns the remaining interest in Fort Hills, and has said it also plans to part with its oil sands holdings.

Meanwhile, Teck said early Thursday that it swung to a loss in its latest quarter, hurt by higher diesel costs and a downturn in copper prices. The results included a $952-million asset impairment charge related to the sale of the company’s stake in Fort Hills. The company’s loss attributable to shareholders was $195-million, or $0.37 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. It posted a profit of $816-million, or $1.53 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.19 per cent ahead of the latest ECB policy decision. The central bank is expected to hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continues to battle soaring inflation. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.23 per cent while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.64 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.32 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.72 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady after rallying earlier this week as record U.S. exports helped offset concerns about demand in China.

The day range on Brent was US$95.07 to US$96.23 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$87.33 to US$88.48.

“Oil is mustering up a nice rally as energy traders try to price in a China recovery that will unfold over the next few months,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said.

“WTI crude has strong support in the mid-$80s as the oil market still remains tight and now that a short-term peak with the U.S. dollar is in place.”

He said prices drew support from new figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s inventory report, which showed exports surged to record highs and gasoline demand bounced back.

“Crude production is anchored and that probably will remain the case unless the oil giants signal major investments in CAPEX,” he said.

In other commodities, gold prices held the previous session’s two-week high, supported by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of rate hikes in the months ahead.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,663.30 per ounce early Thursday morning, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,666.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower in early going as its U.S. counterpart found its footing after falling to a one-month low in a choppy session.

The day range on the loonie was 73.55 US cents to 73.87 US cents in the predawn period.

On Wednesday, the loonie strengthened against the greenback but lost ground against other G10 currencies after the Bank of Canada raise interest rates by less than many economists had been forecasting.

“Our North America rates strategy team notes that the BoC has been the effective G10 central bank leader from mid-2021 - balance sheet, hikes, hawkishness - through every turn of this cycle,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“[Wednesday’s] BoC decision consequently has markets thinking about downside risks to the rate path of other central banks, and could cap bond yields here.”

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.16 per cent to 109.73, having rebounded after falling to a one-month low of 109.53 earlier on Thursday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro on Thursday peaked at a more than one-month high of US$1.0094 ahead of the ECB decision before reversing course.

Britain’s pound fell 0.27 per cent to US$1.1596.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.069 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Swiss bank Credit Suisse unveiled Thursday a “radical strategy” aimed to overcome a string of recent troubles that have dented its reputation, involving cost cuts, staff reductions, steps to lower risk and a cash infusion through a share purchase from a leading Saudi bank. The Zurich-based bank also said it will revive the CS First Boston investment bank brand, once a stalwart of Wall Street, as it reported a 4-billion Swiss franc (US$4.1-billion) loss in the third quarter. -The Associated Press

Twitter Inc shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange’s website s howed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline to close his $44-billion deal for the social media platform. Musk, the world’s richest person, visited Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company’s top boss after updating his profile bio to “Chief Twit”. Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk’s lawyers. -Reuters

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says its revenue and earnings for the third quarter were up from last year as it saw strong demand for potash shipping and other services. The Calgary-based railway says revenues of $2.31 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30 were up 19 per cent compared with $1.94-billion in the same quarter last year. -The Canadian Press

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 22.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods and core orders for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press