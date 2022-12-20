Equities

Canada’s main stock index saw modest early gains with higher gold prices boosting mining shares. On Wall Street, key indexes were muted in early going after a policy shift by the Bank of Japan surprised global markets.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.43 points, or 0.05%, at 19,211.19.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.30 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 32,735.24. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.19 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 3,810.47, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.87 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,709.29 at the opening bell.

“Investors are still precariously perched on the cliff edge after recent remarks from the Fed and other hawkish central banks across the globe,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset management, said.

Asian markets sank early Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised investors by tweaking to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more, a move aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus, Reuters reports. Shares sank in the wake of the move - with the Nikkei ending down 2.46 per cent - while the yen and bond yields jumped. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.33 per cent.

In Canada, Statscan says retail sales in October rose 1.4 per cent, just shy of the 1.5 per cent markets had bee forecasting. Sales were up in six of 11 categories. The October increase was led by higher sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores, the government agency said. Early estimates suggest a decline of 0.5 per cent is likely in November.

On the corporate side, BlackBerry reports after the close of trading. On Wall Street, FedEx and Nike both report after the trading day ends.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.48 per cent by afternoon. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.04 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.65 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher, supported by a softer U.S. dollar, while rising COVID-19 cases in the wake of easing restrictions capped gains.

The day range on Brent was US$79.03 to US$80.89 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$74.84 to US$76.20. Both benchmarks saw gains on Monday.

“Energy traders might be stuck in wait-and-see mode as there might not be a clear catalyst for the next major move with crude prices,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The oil demand outlook will be key for how high crude prices can go and that might struggle for clarity as we see mixed signals with China’s reopening.”

China has eased its strict measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. However, the country has also seen a jump in infections with cities now moving to ramp up resources to deal with the rise.

Prices, meanwhile, drew some support from a softer U.S. dollar, making purchases cheaper for holders of other currencies. The move by the U.S. to restock its strategic petroleum reserves has also underpinned prices.

Later in the session, investors will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with the release of new figures by the American Petroleum Institute. A Reuters poll suggests that analysts are looking for a drop in crude stocks of about 200,000 barrels last week.

In other commodities, gold prices advanced 1 per cent, breaching the key US$1,800 per ounce level.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at US$1,802.11 early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,812.50.

“Gold is still holding up relatively well this month and that could gain traction as investors position their portfolios a little more on the defensive side,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart slid against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 72.96 US cents to 73.48 US cents in the predawn period.

Canadian investors get October retails sales ahead of the start of trading, followed by November inflation figures on Wednesday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.35 per cent. That returns the index to the middle of its trading range this month of 103.44 to 105.90, according to figures from Reuters.

The yen, meanwhile, hit a four-month high after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by reviewing its yield curve control policy. The U.S. dollar last traded 2.93-per-cent weaker at 132.91, after earlier falling as much as 3.1 per cent to 132.68 yen, a level last seen in mid-August, Reuters reports.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was little changed at US$1.0606. Britain’s pound advanced 0.07 per cent to US$1.2154.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.666 per cent by early Tuesday morning.

More corporate news

Imperial Oil Ltd. is planning $1.7-billion in capital spending for next year. The company says the plan includes a ramp-up for its Strathcona renewable diesel project, application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investment on an in-pit tailings project at its Kearl oilsands facility. Brad Corson, Imperial’s chairman, president and chief executive, says the plans reflect the company’s pursuit of attractive opportunities to reduce emissions, increase production and increase profitability. -The Canadian Press

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Veoneer Active Safety business from SSW Partners for US$1.53-billion in cash. The deal is expected to add to Magna’s sensor and full systems capabilities, including radar, camera and driver monitoring, and add 2,200 engineers for systems, software and sensor development. Veoneer Active Safety sales are projected to be about $1.1-billion in 2022 and increase to about $1.9-billion in 2024. -Reuters

General Mills Inc raised its organic annual sales outlook on Tuesday following steady demand for its snack bars and breakfast cereals, as well as price increases on its products. The Cheerios cereal maker now expects organic net sales to rise 8% to 9% in fiscal 2023. It had earlier forecast annual organic sales to grow 6% to 7%. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press