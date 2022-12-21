Equities

Canada’s main stock index started higher Wednesday with energy shares gaining while new figures showed the annual rate of inflation eased slightly last month. On Wall Street, key indexes also advanced on gains in Nike shares on solid earnings.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 159.47 points, or 0.83%, at 19,466.36.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.35 points, or 0.54 per cent, at the open to 33,028.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.87 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 3,839.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.89 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 10,592.00 at the opening bell.

“Given we have cleared the deck of a boatload of major risk events without sinking the ship; investors are probably happy to see some calming seas,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Wall Street was helped early Wednesday by premarket gains by FedEx and Nike after positive earnings reports. Nike shares gained more than 13 per cent in morning trading after the sportswear company beat profit and revenue forecasts in the latest quarter. FedEx, meanwhile, also posted a better-than-expected profit and said it would cut another $1-billion in costs. Shares gained nearly 4 per cent shortly after the opening bell. Both companies reported after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

In Canada, Statscan said the annual rate of inflation eased to 6.8 per cent in November, from 6.9 per cent. Economists had been expecting a bigger pullback with most looking for a decline of between 6.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.1 per cent following a 0.7-per-cent gain in October.

“Even though that deceleration in inflation is largely a gasoline price story at this stage, we still see the Bank [of Canada] pausing its hiking cycle and leaving rates on hold at the next meeting in January, although there is one more CPI print to come between now and then and it would be nice to see signs of deceleration in core measures,” CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.09 per cent by midday. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.92 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.94 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.68 per cent for a second day of losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.34 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained after new figures showed a bigger-than-expected decline in weekly U.S. inventories.

The day range on Brent was US$79.55 to US$80.97 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.80 to US$77.09.

The American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories last week fell by 3.1 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting a decline of 1.7 million barrels.

More official government figures are due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration later this morning.

Wednesday’s gains, however, were tempered somewhat by rising COVID-19 rates in China, which continue to stoke concerns about demand in one of the world’s biggest consumers of oil.

“The outlook for China’s crude demand will hinge on how quickly China can bolster up its health care system and over how bad this wave gets,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“It is hard to believe that if the COVID situation deteriorates much worse than feared that Beijing might have to deliver a U-turn over its policy.”

Gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar firmed.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent at US$1,814.70 per ounce early Wednesday morning, after rising more than 1 per cent on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,824.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed while its U.S. counterpart saw a modest decline against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.38 US cents to 73.60 US cents in the early premarket period.

“Gains in global stocks are not providing much in the way of an obvious lift and movement is quite limited after yesterday’s swings,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotiabank, said. “We look for more range-trading in the short-term at least.”

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down less than 0.1 per cent on Wednesday to 103.89, according to figures from Reuters. It is still up about 8 per cent for the year but down about 9 per cent since hitting a 20-year high in September.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the euro was up 0.11 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.063. The British pound was down 0.25 per cent to US$1.216.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly higher at 3.688 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

BlackBerry Ltd. reported a net loss of US$4-million in the quarter ended Nov. 30, down from its US$74-million gain in the same quarter last year. That amounts to a loss of nine cents per diluted share, compared to a five-cent diluted loss last year. The Waterloo, Ont.-based company reported total revenue of US$169-million, down from US$184-million a year earlier. Shares were down more than 5 per cent in morning trading.-The Canadian Press

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc has confirmed another wave of layoffs are coming in the next quarter, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Tesla is also going to freeze hiring, according to the report. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. -Reuters

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings said on Wednesday it was no longer in talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld Group after initial talks with certain lenders.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q3.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press