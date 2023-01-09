Equities

Wall Street futures rose early Monday as traders looked to build on the previous session’s solid rally. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures also advanced.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all posted gains. On Friday, all three indexes saw gains of more than 2 per cent with the Dow and S&P 500 putting in their best day since late November.

The latest gains came after new U.S. employment figures showed job growth ahead of forecast for December but wage gains slowed, suggesting the Federal Reserve’s campaign of aggressive rate hikes is having an impact.

“Activity on Fed funds futures now price in a 25-basis-point hike at the next FOMC meeting at around 75 per cent, but the Fed has not hesitated to disappoint markets since last year to cool down the optimism and send the stocks to turmoil,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“So the dovish pricing in Fed expectations make the latest gains a bit bitter-sweet, as the slightest news, or hints that the Fed would not step back from its hawkish tone could vanish the latest rally.”

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

As a result, she said, new U.S. inflation figures, due on Thursday, will be key in “either giving the bulls a further boost or bringing back the bears with revenge.”

Ahead of that, markets will also hear from both Fed chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in a panel discussion in Stockholm at the Sveriges Riksbank’s symposium on central bank independence. The Bank of Canada’s next rate decision is due Jan. 25.

On the corporate side, Canadian earnings start to flow in this week with cannabis company Tilray reporting on Monday. Clothing retailer Aritzia reports results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, traders will be looking to week’s end when the big U.S. banks start releasing results. Bank of America; Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. all release earnings on Friday morning.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.48 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.26 per cent and 0.10 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.89 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped in early going fuelled by China’s efforts to reopen its borders after a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown.

The day range on Brent was US$78.42 to US$81.29 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.47 to US$76.50. Both benchmarks gained more than 3 per cent in the early hours.

“Oil prices are finally catching a flyer over the China border reopening as the removal of local restrictions, inter/intra-provincial mobility normalization, lifting of border restrictions between China/HK/Macau and international travel reopening are strong tailwinds for oil markets,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

China opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years, Reuters reports. Domestically, about 2 billion trips are expected during the Lunar New Year season, nearly double last year’s and 70 per cent of 2019 levels, the news agency says.

In other commodities, gold prices touched their best level in eight months as the U.S. dollar softened on expectations that the Fed could soon slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,873.72 per ounce by early Monday morning, its highest since May 9, 2022. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,877.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar advanced, helped by higher commodities prices and improved risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart lost ground against global currencies on expectations the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes.

The day range on the loonie was 74.33 US cents to 74.72 US cents in the predawn period.

The loonie got a boost on Friday when new figures showed the economy generated a better-than-forecast 104,000 new jobs in December, boosting bets that the Bank of Canada will deliver a quarter point rate increase later in the month after a series of bigger increases.

“Canada’s superb job numbers could play a key factor in the Bank of Canada’s rate decision on January 25th as a 25-basis point increase appears more likely,” OANDA analyst Kenny Fisher said.

“The markets have priced in a 75-per-cent likelihood of a 25-basis-point move, up from 64 per cent prior to the release.”

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of rival currencies, neared its lowest level in seven months.

The U.S. dollar index was last down 0.1 per cent at 103.62, having fallen 1.15 per cent on Friday, according to figures from Reuters. The U.S. dollar also posted its biggest quarterly loss in 12 years in the last three months of 2022, the news agency said.

Britain’s pound rose 0.55 per cent to US$1.2159, after having gained 1.5 per cent on Friday. The euro rose 0.28 per cent to US$1.0674 after advancing 1.17 per cent on Friday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.599 per cent early Monday morning.

More company news

Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday that it expects fourth quarter net revenue to be in the range of US$2.66-billion to US$2.70-billion, compared to its previous range of US$2.61-billion to US$2.66-billion. However, the retailer also narrowed its expected earnings per share range to US$4.22 to US$4.27 in the quarter from its previous guidance of US$4.20 to US. 4.30. It also said it now expects gross markets to decline in the period. Nasdaq-listed shares fell 11 per cent in premarket trading.

-Reuters

Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. would suspend a “significant amount” of jobs at its operations in Panama if the Central American government forces it to halt operations during a contract dispute, the company said in a letter. “If we have to reduce operations to care and maintenance mode, the company will need to take steps to reduce expenditure across the business. We could be forced to suspend a significant amount of our valued workforce,” the letter sent to employees and seen by Reuters said. The company’s Cobre Panama mine generates about 40,000 direct and indirect jobs and interacts with some 1,800 suppliers, according to a consultant. -Reuters

AstraZeneca said on Monday it has struck a deal to buy U.S.-based biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc for up to $1.8 billion to bolster its arsenal of heart and kidney drugs. Core to the deal is CinCor’s experimental therapy baxdrostat, which is in development to treat a range of conditions including high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease. AstraZeneca is hoping to combine baxdrostat with its own Farxiga, a diabetes drug whose sales have risen sharply after the medicine was also shown to benefit patients with heart failure as well as kidney disease.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for November.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press