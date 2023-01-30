Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Monday with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s midweek rate decision and earnings from big tech names in the days ahead. Major European markets were in the red. TSX futures also struggled.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all underwater. All three saw solid gains last week, with the Nasdaq adding more than 4 per cent while the Dow gained 2.5 per cent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.8 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Friday’s session up 0.07 per cent for its best finish in more than a year.

The week’s key event will be the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. Markets are expecting a quarter point rate hike. Last week, the Bank of Canada raised rates by 25 basis points and signalled a pause in its campaign to hike borrowing costs.

“For the Fed, there is extremely little doubt that this week’s rate hike won’t be anything more than a meagre 25-basis-point hike,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“Inflation is headed lower, economy is slowing if you look at the PMI figures, but the slowdown is not dramatic if you look at the GDP numbers. The U.S. jobs market is still tight, however, but as long as inflation is headed lower, the Fed should not be too obsessed with people losing their jobs.”

Later in the week, markets will also get U.S. jobs numbers for January. Consensus is for a rise of 188,000 with the unemployment rate increasing 0.1 per cent to 3.6 per cent. The report is due Friday morning. Canada’s January labour force survey will follow next week.

Canadian investors get November GDP on Tuesday morning. Markets are expecting to see a 0.-per-cent increase in growth for the month.

On the corporate side, Canadian earnings kick into gear with Imperial Oil and CP Rail reporting on Tuesday. Telecom giant BCE reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday morning.

All eyes will also be on the $20-billlion Rogers-Shaw deal, which faces a Jan. 31 deadline to close the transaction. Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne still needs to approve the takeover. Rogers is also scheduled to report results on Thursday morning.

Tech shares will be in focus on Wall Street with Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta all releasing quarterly earnings later in the week.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.56 per cent in morning trading. The European Central Bank is expected to hike rates by half a percentage point at its policy meeting on Thursday. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.60 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.73 per cent with tech and property shares leading the losses.

Commodities

Crude prices gave up early gains as markets await the Fed’s rate announcement and continue to weigh the impact of China’s reopening on demand.

The day range on Brent was US$85.74 to US$87.48 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.73 to US$80.49.

“Given its consequential impact on demand, China’s reopening has undoubtedly been at the forefront of oil traders’ minds,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“And while the left tail risk around growth is diminishing, oil traders are waiting for that confirmation bias in this week’s China PMI, which is expected to remain in contraction but should point to a slight recovery.”

Reuters reports that over the weekend, China, the world’s biggest crude importer, vowed to promote a consumption discovery that would support demand.

Later in the week, traders will also get the latest policy decision from OPEC+. Markets are expecting the group to keep output levels unchanged.

In other commodities, spot gold was 0.2-per-cent lower at US$1,923.35 per ounce by early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,922.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer, trading above 75 US cents in the early premarket period, while its U.S. counterpart held near eight-month lows ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision.

The day range on the loonie was 74.88 US cents to 75.19 US cents in early trading.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, was flat at 101.88, having hit an eight-month low of 101.50 last week, according to figures from Reuters. The index is down 1.5 per cent from January and headed to its fourth monthly loss in a row.

Meanwhile, the euro rose 0.14 per cent to US$1.0885. The euro is on track for a monthly gain against the greenback of more than 1 per cent.

The yen, meanwhile, fell 0.2 per cent to 130.17 per U.S. dollar after Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday said the central bank must continue its easy policy, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.544 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press