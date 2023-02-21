Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Tuesday with rate concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment as traders look ahead to tomorrow’s release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were also lower with fresh inflation figures due this morning.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were weaker. The TSX was closed Monday as were major U.S. markets.

Traders are now looking ahead to the release on Wednesday afternoon of the minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting, looking for clues about the path forward on interest rates.

“While most anticipate that the Fed will continue in 25-basis-point increments and that the bar for returning to a 50-basis-point pace is high, it is not insurmountable,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Indeed, if U.S. economic data continues to run hot, it would likely make for a more compelling case for returning briefly to a larger incremental rate hike regime.

In this country, economics will also be key.

Statistics Canada releases January inflation numbers ahead of the start of trading today as well as retail sales figures for December.

“Canadian inflation pressures are expected to have lightened up again in January, with headline inflation growing at 6.1 per cent,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Food price growth should continue to edge lower after peaking above 10 per cent in late 2022, thanks to ongoing moderations in agriculture commodity prices.”

He also noted that the Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of inflation are also expected to tick lower.

“Forwards price in one further BoC hike, but spread over the next four BoC meetings and there is fairly symmetric risk heading into today’s data,” Mr. Cole said.

On the corporate side, Teck Resources is scheduled to release results on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, traders get results from Home Depot and Walmart.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.19 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.44 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.71 per cent with tech stocks under pressure.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early trading with demand concerns on the back of economic worries continuing to weigh on sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$82.65 to US$83.94 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.97 to US$77.51.

“Oil remains choppy this week,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“There is undoubtedly more optimism around the Chinese economy which will stimulate more demand this year but at the same time, sentiment is cooling on the global economy as interest rates are projected to go a little higher than previously anticipated,” he said.

Tighter supply, meanwhile, lent some support.

Russia plans to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or about 5 per cent of its output, in response to price caps imposed by the West.

Russia is part of the OPEC+ producer group which agreed in October to cut oil production targets by 2 million bpd until the end of 2023, Reuters reports.

In other commodities, were down, hit by a stronger U.S. dollar.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,835.70 per ounce early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures eased 0.4 per cent to US$1,843.10.

“While bulls may be encouraged by Friday’s rebound, others may take a little more convincing,” Mr. Erlam said.

“That it came around notable support, in the US$1,820 region, and on weaker momentum could be the biggest sign that the corrective move is seeing pushback.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down modestly while its U.S. counterpart traded near its best level in six weeks against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.11 US cents to 74.39 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie is down about 0.92 per cent over the last five days but remains up 0.68 per cent for the year so far.

Canadian inflation and retail sales figures are due this morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies sat around 104, just short of Friday’s six-week high of 104.67, according to figures from Reuters. The index is up about 2 per cent so far this month.

The euro was last down 0.2 per cent on the day against the U.S. dollar at $1.0667 and is down nearly 2 per cent so far this month.

Britain’s pound rose 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.2071 after a reading on U.K. business activity in early February came in stronger than expected.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.877 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

Euro zone PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press