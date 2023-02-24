Equities

Wall Street futures were slightly weaker early Friday morning as traders await a key reading on U.S. inflation. European markets saw modest gains. TSX futures were modestly lower with bank earnings kicking off.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all sat just below break even after wavering around that mark in the early morning hours. All three managed modest gains on Thursday but are down for the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Thursday’s session down 0.03 per cent. Canada’s key index has posted losses for the last five session, the longest losing streak since December. The index is down more than 2 per cent over the last five days.

On Friday, U.S. traders will get the latest reading on the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation with the release of the personal consumption expenditures index for January.

“Given the previous inflation data, we know that inflation has certainly eased, but not as much as expected,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“If there is not a big surprise, there should be no bloody market reaction to a slightly higher than expected PCE index.”

In Canada, bank earnings kick off this morning with results due from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce this morning. More earnings from the country’s other big lenders follow next week.

So far, more than half the companies on the TSX have reported results with 63.3 per cent topping fourth-quarter earnings expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

The Globe’s Stefanie Marotta reported this week that analysts anticipate that loan growth will boost bank results, fuelled by aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and demand from commercial customers. But analysts are also watching for slowing growth in mortgages – which make up a swath of the banks’ overall lending portfolios – and rising reserves for potential sour loans, all while tighter regulatory and government oversight take a notch out of earnings.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.30 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.32 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.04 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20 per cent in morning trading.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.29 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.68 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up for a second consecutive session with lower exports from Russia offsetting demand concerns and higher weekly inventory levels in the U.S.

The day range on Brent was US$82.49 to US$83.39 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.50 to US$76.50. Crude prices rose about 2 per cent on Thursday and are flat for the week after slumping 4 per cent the prior week.

“It looks like oil has been beaten up enough,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“It doesn’t seem like recession risks won’t feel real until closer to the summer, so the oil market should be relatively tight until then.”

Prices gained on news that Russia expects to cut oil exports from its western ports by as much as 25 per cent in March, more than its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels a day.

That was offset somewhat be the latest report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration which showed crude inventories last week hit their highest since the spring of 2021. U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.6 million barrels to about 479 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, the EIA said.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,821.80 per ounce early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,831.00. Gold prices look set for a fourth week of declines.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a group of world currencies and looked set for fourth weekly gain as markets anticipate continued increases in U.S. interest rates.

The day range on the loonie was 73.64 US cents to 73.93 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar is down about 0.70 per cent over the last five days and is off 0.13 per cent so far this year.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Friday.

On world markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, was 0.1 per cent higher at 104.71, hovering around the near seven-week high of 104.78 it touched on Thursday, according to figures from Reuters. The index is up more than 2 per cent so far in February.

The euro and Britain’s pound were about flat against the greenback at US$1.0586 and US$1.2021.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.902 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for February.

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press