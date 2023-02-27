Equities

Wall Street futures were higher in early trading Monday after seeing sharp losses last week. Major European markets were up. TSX futures posted modest gains with more bank earnings on the horizon later in the week.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all above break even. All three saw their worst weekly decline of the year last week, with the Dow and Nasdaq falling more than 3 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed a slim gain of 0.15 per cent on Friday but still saw a decline of nearly 1.9 per cent over the last five sessions.

“As we look towards a new week, and the end of the month tomorrow, last week’s falls have called into question whether markets in Europe can hold onto their February gains, while U.S. markets have already slipped into negative territory for the month, after last week’s sharp falls,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

In Canada, bank earnings will be front of mind this week.

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia report on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank and National Bank follow on Wednesday and TD releases its latest quarterly results on Thursday.

The Globe’s Stefanie Marotta reported that CIBC launched bank earnings season on Friday, providing a glimpse into the trends that the rest of the Big Six lenders may face when they release first-quarter earnings next week. While the lender topped analyst estimates, it posted slightly lower profit from a year earlier as ballooning borrowing costs cooled loan growth and the bank set aside more money for loans that could turn sour during a downturn.

On Tuesday, markets will also get a look at how the Canadian economy closed out the year with the release of December and fourth-quarter GDP figures.

“RBC Economics expects the Q4 GDP report to show output rising a modest 1.5 per cent annualized,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“Higher retail and food services sales are pointing to an uptick in consumer spending from the third quarter, but another large drop in residential investment is anticipated. Meantime, a drop in equipment imports is pointing to another quarterly decline in business investment.”

In the U.S., traders will get results from a handful of big retailers with results due from Costco, Target and Lowe’s in the days ahead. On Monday morning, U.S. durable goods orders numbers are due before the start of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.13 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.86 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.47 per cent and 1.52 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.33 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy early Monday morning with a strong U.S. dollar and rate concerns weighing on sentiment while news Russia halted exports to Poland via a key pipeline applying upward pressure.

The day range on Brent was US$82.38 to US$83.60 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.58 to US$76.82.

“Crude oil continues struggling,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Oil bulls never really bought the Chinese reopening story, nor the sharp decline in Russian output. But they might well play the rising recession odds that come along with the tighter central bank policies around the world.”

Reuters reports that Russia halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline on Saturday, a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft attributed the shut-off to lack of completed paperwork for supplies in the second half of February, the news agency said.

Meanwhile, a strong U.S. dollar put a cap on Monday’s moves. The greenback was sitting near its best level in seven weeks early Monday morning. A higher dollar makes crude prices more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,809.36 per ounce by early Monday morning, after earlier hitting its lowest since late December at US$1,806.50. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,816.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed while its U.S. counterpart sat near its best level in seven weeks.

The day range on the loonie was 73.33 US cents to 73.60 US cents in the predawn period. The loonie is down more than 1.5 per cent against the greenback over the last month and is off 0.35 per cent for the year to date.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due on Monday with the December and fourth quarter GDP reports due on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures it against six major peers, was last down less than 0.1 per cent at 105.11, after earlier climbing to a seven-week high of 105.36, according to figures from Reuters. The index is up about 3 per cent so far for the month. The U.S. dollar has fallen the four previous months.

The euro fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since Jan. 6 on Monday as the U.S. currency gained, slipping to US$1.053. It then rebounded somewhat and was last up 0.1 per cent to US$1.055, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly at 3.965 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

Pfizer Inc is in early-stage talks to acquire cancer drugmaker Seagen Inc in what could be a multi-billion dollar deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Seagen had a market capitalization of roughly US$30-billion, as of Friday’s close. Seagen was in advanced talks to be acquired by Merck, in a deal that would have been worth US$40-billion or more, the Journal reported last year, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement, according to multiple reports.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press