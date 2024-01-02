Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Tuesday as investors head into the first trading day of the year. Major European markets were mostly positive. TSX futures were up.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all saw gains last year with the S&P climbing nearly 24 per cent over the course of 2023. The Nasdaq ended last year up more than 40 per cent while the Dow gained more than 13 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index added about 8 per cent last year.

“The million-dollar question is what will happen [in 2024],” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“Of course, we don’t know, nobody knows, and our crystal balls completely missed the AI rally that marked 2023, yet the general expectation is a cool down in the technology rally, and a rebalancing between the big tech stocks.”

“The other thing is, the S&P500′s direction next year is unclear as the Federal Reserve is expected to start chopping the interest rates, with the first rate cut expected to happen as early as March with more than 85-per-cent probability,” she said.

In the past, she noted, the S&P 500 has risen after the first rate cut but the sustainability of the gains will depend on the underlying fundamentals.

“Lower rates are good for the S&P500 valuations except when the economy enters recession within the next 12-months,” she said.

Key during this shortened trading week will be jobs figures for December in both Canada and the U.S. The numbers will be released on Friday morning.

In Canada, economists are looking for a gain in hiring of about 12,000 positions for the month, compared with nearly 25,000 in November. The unemployment rate is seen edging up to 5.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent.

In the U.S., economists are expecting to the addition of about 163,000 jobs in December, down from 199,000 the month before. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 3.9 per cent from 3.8 per cent.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.23 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.64 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.24 per cent.

In Asia, markets in Japan were closed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.52 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early trading as uncertainty over the impact of clashes in the Red Sea continues.

The day range on Brent was US$77.39 to US$78.89 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.63 to US$73.35.

Both benchmarks were up more than 2 per cent in the predawn period.

Reuters reports that U.S. helicopters repelled an attack on Sunday by Iran-backed Houthi militants on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, sinking three Houthi ships, heightening geopolitical tensions in the region.

“The oil price may be affected by the escalation ... in the Red Sea over the weekend and the peak demand season during China’s Spring Festival,” said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based CMC Markets analyst said.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$2,074.01 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.6 per cent to US$2,083.00 per ounce.

“The short-term bullish trend in gold still remains intact above key support level of $2,017 per ounce,” OANDA senior analyst Kelvin Wong said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker while its U.S. counterpart gained against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.39 US cents to 75.60 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar advanced about 3 per cent against the greenback over the past year.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was up 0.33 per cent at 101.67 by early Tuesday morning. The index lost more than 2 per cent in 2023.

The euro fell 0.38 per cent to US$1.1006 while Britain’s pound slid 0.14 per cent to US$1.1006.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.95 per cent in the predawn period.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press