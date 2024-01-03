Equities

Wall Street futures dipped early Wednesday as traders await the afternoon release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, hoping for hints about the course of potential rate cuts this year. Major European markets were weaker. TSX futures were down.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat below break even. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq sank 1.63 per cent, for its worst session since last fall. The S&P 500 also finished in the red while the Dow managed a modest 0.07-per-cent increase. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.41 per cent in the first trading day of the new year.

On Wednesday, markets will be watching the latest Fed minutes for signals about how soon the Federal Reserve is likely to start easing borrowing costs. Futures suggest about a 70-per-cent chance of the U.S. first rate cut coming in March, but a level of uncertainty has also weighed on sentiment in recent days as traders await key U.S. employment numbers at week’s end.

“Questions remain over the likeliness of the 150-basis points worth of rate cuts expected by the markets currently, and thus there is a risk that the Federal Reserve members will seek to reign in those expectations somewhat,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“Today’s FOMC minutes will provide one such opportunity for the disparity between market rate expectations and the Fed outlook to narrow, with traders keeping a close eye on the language behind a meeting that was widely considered to be highly dovish.”

In Canada, Vancouver home sales figures are due today.

On the corporate side, The Canadian Press reports that Air Canada notched the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a new report. The country’s biggest carrier landed 63 per cent of its flights on time last year, placing it last among the continent’s 10 largest airlines. That means roughly 140,000 planes rolled up to the gate late — more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival, the news agency said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.36 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.46 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.85 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices remained uneven in early trading as economic uncertainty offsets the impact of trade disruptions in the Red Sea.

The day range on Brent was US$74.79 to US$76.20 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$69.28 to US$70.70. Early this week, crude prices advanced after attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels. However, that impact faded as traders awaited the latest Fed minutes and the release of U.S. jobs numbers for December on Friday.

“While geopolitical headlines can temporarily support oil prices, the broader market context, including dismal economic data in China and Europe to start the year and diminishing optimism about U.S. rate cuts, exerted downward pressure during the busy New York session,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“Coupled with a strengthening U.S. dollar, it contributed to the negative trajectory of oil prices into the Asia session as traders remained on headline watch.”

Later today, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with the release of new numbers by the American Petroleum Institute. More official U.S. government figures follow on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting crude inventories to decline while gasoline and distillate stocks likely rose.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$2,061.78 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at US$2,070.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, trading around the 75-US-cent mark, amid lower crude prices and weaker global risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart advanced against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.98 US cents to 75.09 US cents in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar saw its biggest decline against the green back in about three months, hit by weaker crude prices and broad global economic concerns.

The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, was up 0.11 per cent at 102.31 in the predawn period, shaking off modest early declines. The index has gained more than 1 per cent over the past five days.

The euro slid 0.05 per cent to 1.0935 while Britain’s pound edged up 0.06 per cent to US$1.2627 after seeing its biggest decline in three months during the previous session.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.976 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

Walt Disney and ValueAct Capital Management have entered a deal to consult the activist investor on strategic matters through meetings with the entertainment giant’s board and management. San Francisco-based ValueAct, well known for working collaboratively with target companies, had built a large stake in Walt Disney late last year, sources told Reuters in November. Its exact stake in the company could not be immediately determined. -Reuters

Economic news

U.S. job openings for November (10 a.m. ET)

ISM manufacturing data (10 a.m. ET)

Fed minutes for December meeting (2 p.m. ET)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press