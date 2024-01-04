Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher Thursday after the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting proved to be a mixed bag. Major European markets were up in morning trading. TSX futures saw modest early gains.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water after a rocky first trading week of the year. All three finished lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 per cent to mark a fourth day of declines. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 0.26 per cent.

Markets have been looking for clear signals about the course of potential rate cuts this year after a wave of optimism buoyed stocks in the home stretch of 2023. On Wednesday, the Fed’s minutes from its December meeting failed to give a clear picture of what’s in store.

“Yesterday’s FOMC minutes brought a little bit of something for everyone, with members expressing caution as they attempt to drive inflation back down to target,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope markets, said in an early note.

“While they currently do not see any upside risk to inflation, there is a concern that they could stall the current disinflation should they pivot too swiftly.”

“All eyes will now turn towards the U.S. employment data, with today’s ADP payrolls figure leading into tomorrow’s jobs report,” he said. “With Fed member [Thomas] Barkin speculating that a soft-landing looks increasingly likely, a gradual deterioration in the payrolls and unemployment rate could help put pressure on the FOMC to cut rates in March.”

December jobs numbers for both Canada and the United States will be released before markets open on Friday morning.

On the corporate side, a Bloomberg report said Wednesday that Toronto-based Barrick Gold contacted some of First Quantum’s biggest shareholders late last year to ascertain their interest in a takeover. The Globe’s Niall McGee reports shares in Vancouver-based First Quantum recently lost about half their value after the Panamanian government in November ordered the company to close its Cobre Panama mine, after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that its mining contract was unconstitutional.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.39 per cent early Thursday. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.27 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.53 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early trading, adding to the the previous session’s gains, as supply concerns and geopolitical tensions continue to underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$78.30 to US$79.41 early Thursday morning. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.90 to US$74. Both benchmarks were up by more than 1 per cent early Thursday morning after rising about 3 per cent on Wednesday.

Reuters reported that local protests on Wednesday forced a production shutdown at Libya’s Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day. The field, one of Libya’s largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests. At the same time, concerns about trade on the Red Sea continue.

“Both could threaten output if intensified but may not pose a substantial upside risk to prices otherwise,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent report.

“Brent and WTI are trading around these low levels because the market is well supplied and cracks have appeared in the OPEC+ alliance, creating uncertainty around its output cuts.”

Later this morning, markets will get a reading on weekly U.S. inventories from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. On Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks fell by 7.4 million barrels last week, far more than analysts had been expecting.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$2,047.79 per ounce in early trading, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 21 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$2,055.00 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart pulled back after touching a three-week high during the previous session.

The day range on the loonie was 74.84 US cents to 75.09 US cents in the early premarket period. The loonie has slid about 0.67 per cent against the greenback over the past five days.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies was down 0.32 per cent at 101.16 early Thursday morning. The index hit a three-week high of 102.73 on Wednesday.

The euro, meanwhile, was was up 0.38 per cent at US$1.0964 while Britain’s pound gained 0.43 per cent to US$1.2721.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.948 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

U.S. ADP employment figures for December (8:15 a.m. ET)

U.S. weekly jobless claims (8:30 a.m. ET)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press