Equities

Wall Street futures slipped early Friday with focus on the release of key U.S. employment figures for December before the start of trading. Major European markets were down. TSX futures were also weaker with employment figures also due on this side of the border.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red. On Thursday, the Dow managed a modest gain while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower. All three are negative for the first trading week of the year so far, with the Nasdaq off more than 3 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed yesterday up 0.25 per cent but was down 0.16 per cent for the week heading into Friday’s session.

Ahead of the opening bell, December employment figures are due in both Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, economists are expecting to see a modest increase in hiring after the addition of 25,000 new jobs in November.

“Canada’s job market likely continued to churn out modest gains in December, with an expected 20,000 rise in employment,” Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director for Canadian rates and macro strategist, said.

“That would be in line with the average over the past couple of months, but below the 6- and 12-month mean.”

He said BMO expects job growth of about 450,000 for all of 2023, although momentum tailed off toward year’s end.

“That theme is expected to persist through at least the early part of 2024, before activity picks up as we get deeper into the year,” he said. “

“Importantly, all that job growth didn’t keep the jobless rate from climbing 0.8 percentage points to 5.8 per cent through the first eleven months of the year, as labour force (and population) growth have absolutely exploded higher.”

In the U.S., December labour data is expected to show continued solid growth.

“For today’s [U.S.] December payrolls report expectations are for 171,000 jobs to be added and for the unemployment rate to nudge higher to 3.8 per cent,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in an early note.

That compares with a November increase of 199,000, while the U.S. jobless rate slid to 3.7 per cent that month.

“With the participation rate returning to 62.8 per cent and wages remaining at 4 per cent, the idea that the Federal Reserve could look at cutting rates as early as March comes across as fanciful in the extreme,” he said.

“Weekly jobless claims are also trending in the low 200,000s and just before Christmas U.S. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 5.2 per cent.”

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Niall McGee and David Milstead report that Endeavour Mining Corp. has fired its chief executive, Sébastien de Montessus, alleging he engaged in “serious misconduct” around an “irregular payment” concerning an M&A transaction. The company said in a statement on Thursday that the payment Mr. de Montessus allegedly misdirected was US$5.9-million and related to the sale of an asset. Mr. de Montessus wrote in a statement to The Globe and Mail that in 2021 he instructed a creditor to pay for essential security equipment for employees in a conflict zone as an offset for an amount owed to Endeavour.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.86 per cent in morning trading. New figures released Friday morning showed euro zone inflation rose to 2.9 per cent in December from 2.4 per cent the month before. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.87 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.78 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.27 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.66 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early trading and on track for a gain in the first trading week of the new year.

The day range on Brent was US$77.66 to US$78.50 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.21 to US$73.21. Both benchmarks were up for the week, despite a choppy session on Thursday.

Prices continue to draw support from concerns over trade on the Red Sea in the wake of attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militants in the region.

Crude saw some downward pressure this week from the latest U.S. weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The report showed U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories saw big builds last week as demand slipped, while crude stocks fell more than expected.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 10.9 million barrels, the largest build since May 1993. Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting a decline of 215,000 barrels.

“The report, released late in the busy morning session in the U.S., was overwhelmingly bearish for refined products, indicating outsized builds across all three product categories due to exceptional demand weakness,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“This development raises concerns about a potential disconnect between the market’s Goldilocks narrative and actual gasoline demand, especially when considering gasoline demand as a forward indicator of economic activity.”

In other commodities, spot gold was little changed at US$2,042.89 per ounce by early Friday morning. Gold has fallen nearly 1 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures were flat at US$2,049.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower while its U.S. counterpart touched its best level in three weeks against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.73 US cents to 74.93 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar has lost about 1 per cent against the greenback over the last five days.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.33 per cent to 102.76 and was up 1.4 per cent over the last five days. The greenback was on track for its best weekly performance since May.

The euro, meanwhile was down 0.38 per cent at US$1.0905 early Friday morning. Britain’s pound slid 0.25 per cent to US$1.2651.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.036 per cent.

More company news

Telecom tower operator American Tower said on Thursday it would sell its India operations to Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for US$2.5-billion. The transaction will be carried out by Brookfield’s Indian associate, Data Infrastructure Trust, and is expected to close in the second half of 2024. The deal values ATC’s Indian operations at an enterprise value of around $2-billion and includes ticking fees worth US$500-million. -Reuters

The Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports thousands of Rogers Communications Inc. customers in Ontario briefly reported issues with their internet and television service on Thursday evening, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.ca. Downdetector, which gathers data from multiple sources including social media and information submitted by users directly to its platform, showed more than 48,000 outage reports at 7:37 p.m. ET. A Rogers spokesperson said the intermittent service interruption, which was caused by a technical issue, has been resolved.

Economic news

Canadian and U.S. December employment reports (8:30 a.m. ET)

U.S. ISM services for December (10 a.m. ET)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press