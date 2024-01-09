Equities

Wall Street futures were down slightly early Tuesday after the previous session’s gains. Major European markets saw modest losses. TSX futures were negative.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all dipped below the flat line. All three saw gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 2 per cent amid gains in Nvidia and other chip stocks. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.66 per cent.

“While the week was expected to start quietly, traders quickly regained confidence, especially ahead of Thursday’s release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“If current cooling estimates hold, the month-on-month increase is anticipated to be 0.3 per cent, marking the slowest pace of annual core price growth since May 2021. This is expected to be perceived positively for risk markets, reinforcing the optimism for market-based rate cuts.”

On Tuesday, Canadian investors will get international trade data for November.

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Bill Curry and Adam Radwanski report federal officials are planning to meet this week with Honda representatives about the possibility of the Japanese automaker building an electric-vehicle factory in Canada, adding another name to the list of manufacturers Ottawa is courting as part of a multibillion-dollar effort to transform the domestic auto industry ahead of a shift away from fossil fuels.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.16 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.04 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.22 per cent while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.12 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.21 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher, recouping some of the previous session’s sharp losses.

The day range on Brent was US$79.95 to US$77.44 in the predawn period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$70.47 to US$72. Brent lost about 3 per cent on Monday while WTI fell about 4 per cent after Saudi Arabia announced price cuts over the weekend.

“As oil prices have been one of the major contributors to inflation, their inability to rebound soothes inflation worries, keeping the Federal Reserve (Fed) doves in charge of the market – and that’s somewhat positive for the stock valuations,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

The Israel-Hamas war continues to impact prices. The Israeli military has said its fight against Hamas will continue through 2024, sparking concerns in the market that Middle East supply could be affected if the conflict grows into a regional crisis, Reuters reported. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv late on Monday to brief Israeli officials on his two days of talks with Arab leaders on ending the war, the news agency said.

Prices gains, however, have been tempered by a survey last week showing rising OPEC output in December as well as a move by Saudi Arabia to cut the February official selling price of its Arab Light crude to Asia.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$2,035.06 per ounce, as early Tuesday morning, after hitting its lowest level since Dec. 18 on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$2,041.20 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar saw modest early losses while its U.S. counterpart was relatively steady against world currencies as markets await key U.S. inflation figures later in the week.

The day range on the loonie was 74.79 US cents to 74.96 US cents early Tuesday morning. Year-to-date, the loonie was down about 0.80 per cent against the greenback.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was up 0.12 per cent at 102.33 in the predawn period. Traders are waiting for Thursday’s U.S. inflation numbers, looking for clues about the timing of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The euro slid 0.12 per cent to US$1.0939. Britain’s pound was off 0.18 per cent at US$1.2725.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 4.051 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press