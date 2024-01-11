Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday with focus on this morning’s U.S. inflation data. Major European markets were up. TSX futures were positive.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all managed early gains. On Wednesday, all three put in a positive session with the Nasdaq climbing 0.75 per cent while the S&P 500 added 0.57 per cent and the Dow rose 0.45 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.09 per cent.

Markets get key U.S. inflation figures for December ahead of Thursday’s opening bell, with traders looking for hints about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates. The CME FedWatch tool suggests markets are pricing in about a roughly 69-per-cent chance of the first cut coming in March.

While economists are expecting the December data to show a slight increase in headline inflation, core inflation is seen easing. The overall rate of inflation is widely expected to climb 0.2 per cent to 3.2 per cent in December from November. The annual rate of core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is seen declining to 3.8 per cent last month from 4 per cent in November.

“With both headline and core CPI likely to remain well above 2 per cent by [the Fed’s March] meeting, today could represent a wake-up call given the potential for an increase in headline CPI,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“The Fed’s favoured core PCE inflation gauge is the only metric which is currently tracking at a sub 2 per cent rate over the past six-months, and thus the Fed are faced with a decision over whether to cut rates at the very first sign of a return to normal or await additional signs that CPI will hit its target.”

In Canada, Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia reported net income of $43.1-million or 38 cents per diluted share in the latest quarter, down from $70.7-million or 61 cents in the same period a year earlier. Net revenue rose to $653.5-million, up from $624.6-million a year earlier. The Canadian Press reports that Aritzia plans to open 11 to 13 new boutiques next year, including a Chicago flagship, and expand four or five, including two Manhattan stores.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.31 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.30 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.77 per cent to close above 35,000 for the first time since February 1990. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 1.27 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early trading amid concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The day range on Brent was US$76.66 to US$78.14 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.17 to US$72.68. Prices ended lower on Wednesday, continuing the choppy pattern seen through the week.

Reuters reported the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) authority received word on Thursday that a vessel about 50 nautical miles east of Oman’s coast was boarded by four to five armed individuals. The previous day Yemen-based Houthis mounted their largest attack yet on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza also intensified, the news agency said.

“There remains plenty of unknowns in the oil market from OPEC+ unity to potential disruptions in the Red Sea and the growth prospects for the global economy,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note.

Sentiment was tempered by a surprise build in weekly U.S. inventories. Figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 432.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5. Analysts had been expecting a decline of about 700,000 barrels.

In other commodities, gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$2,031.83 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.4 per cent to US$2,036.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar saw modest gains while the U.S. dollar was largely treading water against world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.71 US cents to 74.88 US cents in the predawn period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03 per cent at 102.39 ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data.

The euro slid 0.07 per cent to US$1.0966. Britain’s pound dipped 0.02 per cent to US$1.2740.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.996 per cent in the predawn period.

Elsewhere, bitcoin traded at US$46,400, just short of a two-year high, early Thursday morning after U.S. approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 6.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for December.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. treasury budget for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press