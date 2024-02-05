Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Monday as markets pare bets on an early rate cut and look ahead to another week of corporate earnings. Major European markets were narrowly mixed. TSX futures were negative.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all underwater. All three are coming off a winning week. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.16 per cent on Friday and was modestly lower for the week.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would be “prudent” in deciding when to cut rates. Last week, the bank held rates steady and indicated that a March cut wasn’t likely in the cards. Markets further pared bets on an early move after U.S. jobs numbers for January, released on Friday, proved much stronger than expected.

“Powell emphasized the overall strength of the [U.S.] economy, the robust labour market, and the downward trend in inflation,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“He reiterated that the Fed is assessing the optimal timing to adjust its policy stance accordingly. Still, there is very little in the tea leaves to suggest the Fed is willing to cut rates beyond preventing to avoid passive tightening through the real-rate channel.”

Meanwhile, earnings from big corporate names continue to roll in. On Wall Street, McDonald’s is scheduled to report on Monday morning. Ford Motor Co follows on Tuesday. In Canada, telecom giant BCE is set to release quarterly results on Thursday, followed by Telus on Friday.

At week’s end, Canadian investors will get January jobs numbers from Statistics Canada. Job growth in Canada hit a wall in December, with the economy adding a meagre 100 new jobs. The jobless rate held at 5.8 per cent. Ahead of that report, Canadians will hear from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Tuesday, when he speaks in Montreal on the effectiveness and limitations of monetary policy. The Bank of Canada also releases on Wednesday afternoon its deliberations from its latest policy meeting.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.03 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.14 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.54 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.15 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early trading after last week’s sharp declines with geopolitical tensions still at the forefront.

The day range on Brent was US$76.83 to US$78.27 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.69 to US$72.98. Both benchmarks fell about 7 per cent last week as markets pared bets on early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Tensions in the Middle East remained heightened after the U.S. signaled further strikes on Iran-backed groups in the region in response to a deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan, according to Reuters.

“The barrel of US crude fell to US$72-per-barrel level last week and is not much higher this morning despite the U.S. retaliation for last weekend’s attacks,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The risk of escalation with Iran remains, but that risk is not being properly priced in. Trend and momentum indicators suggest that there is room for further slide. Any price rallies could be interesting tactical shorts targeting the US$70-per-barrel level.”

In other commodities, gold prices fell amid a stronger U.S. dollar and a rise in Treasury yields.

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$2,027.80 per ounce by early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$2,044.90 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker in early trading while its U.S. counterpart touched a two-month high as traders trimmed bets on an early rate cut.

The day range on the loonie was 74.13 US cents to 74.32 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down roughly 1.8 per cent against the greenback for the year to date.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which measures that currency against a basket of world counterparts, was up 0.33 per cent at 104.26. Last week, markets had been pricing in about even odds of a March rate cut by the Fed. That has since fallen to about 16 per cent, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

The euro fell 0.30 per cent to US$1.0756. Britain’s pound lost 0.35 per cent to US$1.2589.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 4.092 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

Caterpillar reported a higher quarterly profit on Monday, buoyed by strong demand for its excavators and other large construction equipment amid higher infrastructure spending and a rebound in residential real estate market in the U.S. The company’s profit rose to US$2.68-billion, or US$5.28 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.45-billion, or US$2.79 per share, a year earlier. -Reuters

Economic news

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P Global Services PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for January.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Market Participants Survey for Q4.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press