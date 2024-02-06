Equities

Wall Street futures were steady Tuesday after the previous session’s losses. Major European markets were mostly higher. TSX futures were subdued.

In the early premarket period, Dow,S&P and Nasdaq futures all traded near break even. On Monday, all three saw declines. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday down 1.01 per cent.

“The latest ISM data printed yesterday showed that U.S. services grew at their biggest pace in four months, screaming that the US economy is too resilient and too healthy for the Fed to start cutting the rates in a hurry,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“A March rate cut is off the table, and activity on fed funds futures gives no more than a two-thirds chance for a May cut – which remains quite high and could be further curbed,” she said.

This afternoon, investors will hear from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem when he speaks in Montreal on the effectiveness and limits of monetary policy. Mr. Macklem’s remarks will be released by the central bank at 12:45 p.m. ET.

“In testimony to the House last week, Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor [Carolyn] Rogers seemed to argue that interest rates aren’t great at controlling housing inflation, for example, which was… interesting,” BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said.

“We know the bank believes policy is tight enough at current levels, so any insight on how much longer at these levels would be closely scrutinized.”

On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get results from Precision Drilling this morning. Wall Street will get earnings from Ford Motor Co. after the close of trading.

In premarket trading, shares of Palantir Technologies were up more than 18 per cent after the data analytics company forecast 2024 profit above Wall Street estimates and reported its “first profitable year” on Tuesday on strong demand for its AI offerings.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.11 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.12 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.16 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.53 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 4.04 per cent after authorities in China announcement measures to support markets.

Commodities

Crude prices were slightly lower with markets awaiting the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports later in the session.

The day range on Brent was US$77.63 to US$78.44 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$72.38 to US$73.19. Both benchmarks added about 1 per cent on Monday to mark the first positive session in four.

The American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly tally of crude inventories this afternoon. More official U.S. government figures are scheduled to follow on Wednesday. Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 2.1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 2.

Traders will also continue to monitor geopolitical tensions after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for his fifth visit to the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October.

In other commodities, gold prices rose in early trading after nearing two-week lows on Monday.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to US$2,027.85 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 25 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,044.00 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart continued to trade near its best levels in three months against a group of world currencies amid fading expectations of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The day range on the Canadian dollar was 73.80 US cents to 74.05 US cents in the early premarket period.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, edged up 0.05 per cent to 104.50. On Monday, the index hit 104.60, its highest since Nov. 14. The index is up about 3 per cent so far this year.

The euro dipped 0.08 per cent to US$1.0735. Britain’s pound edged up 0.06 per cent to US$1.2542.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 4.152 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

The state of Colorado is fining Suncor Energy Inc. US$10.5-million for air pollution violations. In a news release, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the fine concerning Suncor’s Commerce City refinery is for violations from July 2019 through June 2021. The department also says the Calgary-based energy company must double the number of air-pollution monitors compared with the refinery’s original monitoring plan. -The Canadian Press

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Global Supply Chain Pressure Index for January.

(12:45 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem speaks at the Montreal Council on Foreign Reserves.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press