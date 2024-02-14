Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Wednesday after the previous session’s rout in the wake of disappointing U.S. inflation figures. Major European markets turned modestly higher after a muted start. TSX futures were up.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all saw modest gains. A day earlier all three posted losses of more than 1 per cent, with the Dow seeing its worst session since last year. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 2.29 per cent for lowest close since Dec. 15.

‘While [Federal Reserve chair] Jay Powell has spent months warning markets that their outlook over 2024 rate cuts was way off the mark, yesterday provided yet another reminder that we are unlikely to see inflation fall back down to the 2-per-cent target in the first half,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Market, said.

“Market pricing for a March rate cut has essentially gone, and we are now gradually seeing confidence in a May rate cut fade somewhat.”

On Wednesday, Canadian investors get a snapshot of the housing market with the release of January home sales numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

“Activity looks to have built on December’s rebound with another solid improvement, pushing sales up about 27 per cent year-over-year (last January was quite weak),” Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director for Canadian rates and macro strategist, said.

“Prices look to be in the process of bottoming out, though some modest further decline is expected. We’ll need to see lower mortgage rates before activity picks up sufficiently to drive upward momentum in prices.”

This afternoon, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes speaks at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors gets results from Barrick Gold and CAE Inc. before the start of trading. Insurers Manulife and Great-West Lifeco report after markets close.

Barrick Gold topped analysts’ forecasts in the latest quarter, helped by higher production and improved prices. Barrick reported adjusted profit of 27 US cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of 20 US cents, according to LSEG data.

On Wall Street, Kraft Heinz reports this morning while Cisco Systems releases results after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX was up 0.28 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.58 per cent. A report released early Wednesday showed inflation in Britain held steady at 4 per cent in January, defying expectations of an increase in price pressures.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.06 per cent. France’s CAC 40 added 0.37 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.69 per cent after hitting its highest level in more than three decades earlier in the week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.84 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady after new industry numbers showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week, but fuel inventories saw a bigger-than-expected decline.

The day range on Brent was US$82.33 to US$83.08 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.52 to US$78.15.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed gasoline inventories fell 7.23 million barrels last week while distillate stocks declined by more than 4 million barrels. Both declines were bigger than markets had been forecasting.

However, crude inventories rose by 8.52 million barrels, more than expected.

More official U.S. government figures will be released later this morning.

Meanwhile, OPEC kept its demand forecast unchanged in its latest monthly outlook. The group said it still expects world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024 and by 1.85 million barrels a day in 2025.

In other commodities, spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,989.10 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, its lowest since Dec. 13. Gold lost more than 1 per cent yesterday for its biggest daily decline since early December.

U.S. gold futures slid 0.2 per cent to US$2,002.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar edged higher as its U.S. counterpart pulled back slightly but remained near three-month highs.

The day range on the loonie was 73.67 US cents to 73.86 US cents in the early premarket period.

The U.S. dollar index slid 0.02 per cent to 104.94. On Tuesday, the index hit its best level in three months at 104.96 after January inflation figures disappointed markets, fuelling expectations that the Federal Reserve will wait longer to start start cutting interest rates.

The euro was down 0.09 per cent at US$1.0699. Britain’s pound fell 0.39 per cent to US$1.2541.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.297 per cent. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday in the wake of January’s hotter-than-forecast U.S. inflation data.

Economic news

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for January.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for January.

(2:30 p.m. ET) BoC Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes speaks at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press